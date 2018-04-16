The Nest Thermostat 3rd generation is down to $199.99 on Amazon. Outside of eBay's last site-wide sale, this is one of the Nest's lowest prices. It regularly sells for as much as $250, and right now the other colors are selling around $230.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is full of Smart features to help make your home more energy efficient. It can learn your habits and save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature. You can even pair it with other products, like the Nest Protect to have it automatically turn off your gas furnace if carbon monoxide is present. Connect the Nest to an Echo Dot or Google Home Mini and control it with your voice.

