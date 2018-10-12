The transition from micro-USB to USB-C has been a pretty positive one for most, but that means that a lot of our old cables are no longer useful to charge our gadgets. Odds are you have tons of old cables laying around that you don't want to get rid of, and luckily you don't have to.

Right now you can pick up Aukey's micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $4.52 at Amazon when you check out using the coupon code AUKEY2BC. This is a 3-pack of adapters so you can keep one at home, one at your office, and one in your pocket for those times you may need it at a friends house.

Aukey backs the adapters with a two-year warranty.

