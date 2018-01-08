Mid-range device at a low-range price.

The 32GB Moto X4 is currently on sale at Amazon for just $279.99, a match of its lowest price ever. This device regularly sells for $330 since its release last October. It is unlocked for use on both CDMA and GSM cellular networks. The phone is available in Sterling Blue and Super Black at this sale price.

This version of the Moto X4 smartphone includes special offers and ads on its lockscreen. It features 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras along with a 16MP front-facing camera with selfie-flash. It also features a 5.2-inch display, 3GB RAM and hands-free Amazon Alexa allowing you to play songs, listen to the news, check the weather and more by simply asking. This device is also water resistant.

It can hold up to 32GB of music, apps, documents and other files, though you can expand its storage space by adding a micro SD card to your order. Just $20 can triple the amount of space the device currently has.

Our review said the device is "a mid-range Android phone done right" and noted "for $400, it's tough to find a better overall experience than the Moto X4 today." Now at under $300, it's more than worth the price.

If the price is still a bit too steep for your budget, the Moto G5 Plus is also currently on sale for only $199.99.

