The Aukey USB-C 30000mAh portable charger is down to $38.99 with code AUPOWER8. This charger has predominantly sold for around $50 since its release earlier this year. Aukey releases a lot of coupon codes, which can be hard to track, but there have not been a lot of direct price drops on this charger ever before.

Aukey's charger comes with two USB ports, including a Quick Charge 3.0 port, in addition to a USB-C port. The 30000mAh charge means it could ideally charge an iPhone 7 nine times before needing to refuel. That's a lot of juice in one device. It can charge a Nintendo Switch while playing, slowly charge a 12-inch MacBook, and it works with Android devices too.

The charger comes with a two-year warranty.

