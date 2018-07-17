Amazon has the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive on sale today for just $39.99. This deal saves you $30 off what it sells for regularly and is an all-time low price for the product. This deal is exclusively available to Prime members as part of Amazon's Prime Day. If you're not a member, you can still get in on this deal by starting a free 30-day trial.

Other sizes of this item are also on sale today, including the 128GB version for $21.99.

This compact flash drive is compatible with laptops, game consoles, car stereos and more. It features read speeds up to 130MB/s and comes with RescuePro Deluxe data recovery software with the capability of transferring a full-length movie to the drive in under 30 seconds.

