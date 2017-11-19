Amazon has the Top Greener USB C Outlet on sale for $23.19 which is the lowest price ever for this item. This outlet has received a 4.1 out of 5-star rating based on 109 customer reviews. The USB Charger Outlet with Type C and Type A Smart intelliChip USB Ports recognizes the need for your devices then charges at the maximum speed, whether it's a smartphone, Android tablet or an iPad. It features an interchangeable face cover that can easily snap on. The white cover comes attached but you can change it to black or light almond.

This can replace any standard wall outlet and installation is a breeze. With this charging outlet, you can eliminate plug confusion and charging adapters. For under $70 you could grab this item and the Top Greener USB Wall Outlet, 4.8A 24W Ultra High-Speed USB Wall Charger.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price ever for this item. The Top Greener USB C Outlet easily replaces any standard wall outlet.

Things to know before you buy! - This is sold by a 3rd party seller so there is a slight shipping cost and Prime benefits are not available.

