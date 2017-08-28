There's nothing worse than losing power in the middle of an important project and losing all of your data along with it. Having your devices connected to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a smart choice, and one you'll thank yourself for making. Right now you can pick up APC's Back-UPS Connected battery backup for just $19.66, a savings of around $10 from its regular price.

This option is perfect for hooking up your Wi-Fi router, modem, and even devices like your VoIP phone system, Echo Dot and more. It can provide up to 3 hours of additional power to these devices if you do happen to lose power, and it also helps prevent against damages from power surges.