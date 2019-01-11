The Peak Design everyday 15-inch messenger bag is down to $129.95 at B&H. This is a messenger bag that has sold for around $240 at other retailers like Amazon. The sale from B&H is only good through tomorrow evening since it's part of the daily DealZone, so grab it while you can. A few days ago we saw the 13-inch version drop to around $120 in a similar deal, but it's currently selling for $220 at B&H.

A high-quality messenger bag is the perfect sort of responsible decision you should be making in 2019! I bought a nice one a few years ago and it is still my preferred carry-on during holiday travels. This bag from Peak Design can hold your DSLR camera, three lenses, and accessories. In fact, iMore considers it one of the best bags for photographers from 2018.

It has a dedicated compartment in the back for a 15-inch laptop, a sleeve that can hold a tablet or documents, a front access panel, interior pockets, and more. Other little features include dual side pockets, a hidden key tether, padded dividers, an adjustable latching system, and more. The outside is weather resistant, too. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 52 reviews.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.