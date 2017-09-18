There's no reason for you to be without a way to charge your phone wherever you are. Lumsing's USB-C Power Bank is available for $11.99 when you enter promo code 7NHCPEY2 at checkout to save $9 off its average selling price. This device is available in Gold and Silver.

This 10050mAh power bank has both a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port, and features Quick Charge 3.0 and 2.0 compatibility to speed up your charge times. There are even LED lights to let you know how much of the battery is left.

Lumsing's product is lightweight and compact making it easy to store in your pocket, backpack, glove compartment or elsewhere without much hassle. It has an Intelligent Charging System to keep your device safe from overheating and overcharging.

This device also comes with a one-year warranty.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!