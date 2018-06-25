The Samsung Connect home mesh Wi-Fi network extender is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This 3-pack was selling for $200 and before March was going for as much as $300. This is the best price we've ever seen and the first time it has gone this low.

The Connect is a mesh networking system and a smart home hub. It has the functionality of a SmartThings Hub built into it so it can control sensors, lights like Philips Hue smart bulbs, video doorbells like Nest, and other smart appliances. It can also cover up to 4,500 square feet in wireless signal. The adaptive technology goes for the clearest and fastest channels. The free app allows you to see everything that's connected, create guest access, set up parental controls, and more. It's all very easy to setup, too, taking just minutes to install.

