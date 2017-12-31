PlayStation Plus is a lot more than a subscription service. It's an essential part of the PS4 experience.

It seems that nearly every video game console developer has some version of a premium online subscription service. Nintendo will soon be launching a premium online subscription service, Microsoft has had Xbox Live Gold for quite some time now, and of course Sony has PlayStation Plus.

Each platform offers various services and perks to their subscribers. Have you been kicking around the idea of pulling the trigger on a PlayStation Plus subscription but you're not entirely sure what you will be getting in exchange for your hard earned dollars? Let's take a look at three things you will get with your PS Plus subscription

Online play

With the exception of free to play or subscription based games a PlayStation Plus account is required to play multiplayer games online. So that means if you are picking up a copy of Destiny 2 and you expect to jump online and start leveling up your character right away, then you had better keep in mind that a PS Plus subscription is going to end up being part of your total cost.

Unfortunately, there are some games that are almost entirely online and without a PS Plus subscription there won't be much you can do with your game other than using it as a sixty dollar coaster. You PlayStation Plus subscription ensures that you will be able to hop online and start killing stuff with your friends.

Deals, Deals, Deals!

I would have to imagine that there were a few years there while Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo watched as gamers sacrificed their wallets and the altar of Steam sales. After seeing the sheer volume of product moved by steam they had no choice but to join them rather than try to beat them.

With your PlayStation Plus subscription, you will be privy to multitudes of sales and discounts. The common rabble will be stuck paying full price while you will be getting discounts that will occasionally dive as deep as 80%. If you are money conscience then you can rest easy knowing you are getting deals that you can't always get elsewhere.

Free games!

One of the most appealing features of a PlayStation Plus account is what sometimes referred to as the Instant Game Collection. Every month PS Plus subscribers will get access to two select games for absolutely free. That means that by the end of one year of subscription you could have 24 games. Instant Game Collection! Something else that should be mentioned is that there are two free selected games on PS4, Vita, AND PS3. If you have all three consoles that's a pretty smoking deal. Another important thing to note is that if you cancel your PlayStation Plus account you will lose access to the games that you received for free. You only have those free games while your account is active.

If your interest has been piqued and you would like to give PS Plus a spin then you have an option to give it a chance for free. Sony offers a 14-day free trial which will give you the opportunity to get that beak wet without spending any money. If you decide that you love it you essentially have 3 options. You can pay $9.99 a month, $24.99 every three months or you can drop $59.99 and you will be set for the whole year. If you don't feel like handing your credit card info over to Sony then you can also pick up a PlayStation Plus subscription card at applicable brick and mortar retailers or you can just snag one off of Amazon.

Personally, I really dig PlayStation Plus. I have had a subscription since I first picked up my PS4 and I have been happy with it the whole time. As far as I am concerned, the free games alone make it worth the price of admission. If I have to have the subscription to play games online with my friends anyway, it's nice to have the addition of free games and discounts.

