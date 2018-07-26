One of the most exciting shifts in the smartphone world over the last few years has been the increasing availability of great mid-range options. Everybody loves a sleek flagship phone, but not everybody can or should spend the money on one — they're just overkill for some people's needs. A lot of people just want a phone for casual gaming, social media, or photography, and while that all does tend to be a little better on flagships, that's not a reason to drop upwards of $1000. You can easily get away with spending half as much or even less to accomplish the same things — and if savings aren't a good enough reason on their own, here are a few more reasons you might want to go for a mid-range phone next time you're shopping around.

You don't have to sacrifice design anymore Build quality used to be a big reason to go for a flagship instead of its cheaper, plasticky counterparts, but these days phones of all prices are really, really well-made. The OnePlus 6 and Moto Z3 Play are about $500 a piece, and both feature highly refined metal and glass designs, complete with the elongated aspect ratios and dual cameras you'd expect of a high-end phone in 2018. Even going well below the $500 price range, a phone like the Honor 7X runs as cheap as $200 and still features a sturdy aluminum build with dual cameras and a fast fingerprint sensor. You really can't ask for a better value than that. See at OnePlus The cameras are getting pretty great, too I'm not going to pretend like flagships don't still take the best pictures — the Galaxy S9 remains my pocket camera of choice, particularly for its excellent low-light performance. Mid-range phones are capable of taking some pretty great shots too. I spent a week in New York earlier this month and left my S9 behind to take the Moto Z3 Play out for a spin. The results were actually pretty great — take a look at some of the shots I got walking around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

I was definitely impressed with the photos I was able to take with a phone that goes for just $450 on Amazon. It might not have as much dynamic range as the S9 (and it certainly doesn't have the low-light capabilities), but with a bit of work in an app like VSCO, you can get some pretty great results. Other phones like the OnePlus 6 or the original Google Pixel (depending on your viewpoint, that could be a mid-range phone, an old flagship, or both) do even better — the point is that there are plenty of affordable phones that take great photos. See at Amazon