For a company that's never made a smartphone before, RED is sure getting a lot of attention with its upcoming debut phone, the Hydrogen One. That's thanks in part to RED's massive brand recognition outside of the smartphone space, where it's known as a leading name in cinematography. Whether you were aware of it or not, most of your favorite movies were likely shot on RED's digital cinema cameras, along with videos from some popular YouTubers. Of course, it takes more than a fancy name to sell a phone — especially when that phone starts at $1200. On top of its unique design, featuring ribbed sides for easy grip and premium materials like titanium and kevlar, the Hydrogen One is full of features that you won't find on any other phones. Here are a few reasons why, good or bad, the Hydrogen One is likely one of the most interesting phones we'll see all year. The holographic display Everybody loves a bit of mystery, right? Though RED has been teasing its glasses-free holographic display since it originally announced the Hydrogen One, only a few people have gotten to actually see and use it — none of whom were allowed to take photos or videos of it, though they've all seemed to come away impressed. Here's the main idea: the Hydrogen One will be able to switch between the normal "2D" display mode and what RED is calling "4V" (or "4-view") mode. 4V is RED's glasses-free 3D technology — a category we haven't seen much development on in years. You'll need special, 4V-specific content to take advantage of this feature; the Hydrogen One can capture 4V video natively, and RED is creating a content hub called the HYDROGEN Network where you can view and share 4V content with other Hydrogen One owners. The cameras

RED has already claimed that the camera experience on the Hydrogen One is so good that it can only be bested by the company's own production-grade cinema cameras, beating out other phones and even DSLR and mirrorless cameras. I'm … weary of that, to say the least, but such a bold claim definitely has me interested in seeing photo and video comparisons against other cameras. If even remotely true, the buyer's perspective could shift from the Hydrogen One being a gratuitously expensive phone, to being a relatively inexpensive, pocketable camera with cellular capabilities — just think about the excitement the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K caused amongst videographers for roughly the same price. By default, the Hydrogen One has two rear cameras in a circular housing, capable of shooting RED's 4V format natively. It'll simultaneously save a 2D version so you can still share your videos to your non-Hydrogen One touting friends (aka all of them), and the dual front cameras mean that you'll be able to shoot in 4V in either direction. While I'm doubtful that a phone could possibly outshoot dedicated cameras like the Panasonic GH5 and Sony a7III, RED's legendary sensors and color science will likely give it an edge over other smartphones. The modularity