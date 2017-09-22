iOS 11 is officially out, and there's nothing wrong with a little feature envy.
The latest update to iOS is out of beta and rolling out to iPhones as of Tuesday this week, and it's got our friends over at iMore pretty excited. If you need to catch up on what's new, you can check out Rene Ritchie's full review:
While it's all Android, all the time over here, it's always worth keeping up with what's going on with iOS. Apple does a lot of things really well and they deserve full credit for that... and if Google can bring some of the more ingenious features over to Android, well, all the better!
Here are a few of the new iOS features that I would love to see ported over to Android.
Augmented Reality baked into the OS
Since releasing its ARKit for developers back in June, it's clear that Apple is eyeing Augmented Reality as an important piece in its mobile strategy moving forward as we saw at its latest iPhone launch event. Some highlights from the event included a demo of an AR multiplayer game called The Machines and more practical examples of Augmented Reality such as using your phone to get real-time stats and player information at an MLB game or using a star-gazing app to point out constellations and planets. The aim was to showcase the processing power of the new line of iPhones while also cementing augmented reality as "the next big thing" in the minds of the mainstream public.
Apple's newfound focus on Augmented Reality and its inclusion as a core feature in iOS 11 should lead to companies and brands incorporating AR features into more apps as the technology reaches mainstream status.
Now I know what you're probably saying — Google has been dabbling with its own AR platform for Android developers, Tango, for several years now, and even announced their answer to Apple's software-based ARKit with AR Core in late August. Oh, and then there's this little game — don't know if you've heard of it — called Pokémon Go that sort of took the world by storm a year ago, so augmented reality on phones isn't as earth-shattering an idea as Apple would have us think.
Apple focusing on augmented reality should trigger companies and brands to get on the AR bandwagon as it achieves mainstream status.
When Apple's Phil Schiller took to the stage and said the new iPhones were the first smartphones created for Augmented Reality, he was conveniently ignoring the ASUS ZenFone AR and Lenovo Phab 2 Pro. Of course, it's hard to blame Schiller for that, as both Tango-ready phones are pretty forgettable — a shame because the experience using Tango is pretty awesome.
But that kind of speaks to the larger issue here. Google's been working on Augmented Reality via Tango for so long now, yet it still feels like something stuck in beta. The number of Tango-ready phones is embarrassingly small — and Google has yet to release a Tango-ready phone of their own. AR Core shows a ton of promise and eliminates the need to buy a phone with specific hardware for implementing AR features, but there's still a ton of questions surrounding Google's future plans for both Tango and AR Core.
Might some of those questions be answered on October 4th? I guess we'll learn soon enough.
Apple Pay in iMessage
We're living in an increasingly cashless society and that trend will only continue to grow as more people start using fantastic mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Android Pay. Apple first introduced Apple Pay in 2014 with the iOS 8.1, and with iOS 11 they're implementing new functionality that lets you send Apple Pay money transfers to friends or family right from within iMessage.
Now, this peer-to-peer payment service from within iMessage isn't rolling out with the official iOS 11 release, but it is coming and it's a feature that sure looks enticing to those of us on the Android side of the fence. Sure, it's still incredibly convenient for me to open my banking app and wire my friends some money that I owe them or whatnot, but there's just something so elegant about responding to a friend's reminder text that you that you owe them $20, and then immediately sending it to them within the conversation as a reply.
I'd love to be able to send and receive money transfers as easy as a text — but no new messaging apps, Google!
It's a feature that I'd love to see Google bake into Android, but Google would first need to decide which messaging app to build it into. Allo? Android Messages? Hangouts?
Beyond that, there's also the issue of phone makers getting on board, too. So many Android phones ship with their own OEM-specific messaging apps set as default, along with popular third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and more — it's just that much easier for Apple to implement this feature into iMessage as but another great feature for the benefit of all iOS users.
Just please, Google, for our own sanity, please don't release another messaging app just for sending money to friends.
Do Not Disturb turns on automatically when you're driving
Distracted driving is an issue that, sadly, doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. With younger generations getting smartphones in their hands before reaching the driving age, it's all too easy to get into the habit of instinctively checking new notifications as soon as they pop up. Younger drivers can build self-confidence in their ability to multi-task, which may ultimately lead to tragic consequences.
With iOS 11, Apple has introduced a feature that will automatically turn on Do Not Disturb if it detects that you're in a moving vehicle or if you connect to your car's Bluetooth. Once enabled, all notifications are turned off, and there's even an option to automatically notify anyone trying to message you that you're currently behind the wheel. It can also be toggled manually, too, for the times when you're a passenger in a car.
This is just a really smart feature that should probably be implemented across all smartphones. Distracted driving is a major public safety issue, and the first step towards correcting it is removing the temptation to check your phone. Here's hoping iOS users make use of this new feature, and Google adds it to its list of features to include in the next major Android update.
What iOS features would you steal?
These are my top three picks for features I'd like to see Google steal for Android P, but what about you? Let us know in the comments!
I would use none of those features.
All of iMessage.
For real. It's absolutely absurd that Google hasn't come out with a decent competitor messaging app to imessage.
I'd honestly rather there not be any "competition" in messaging. Why can't we have compatibility between platforms? Most, if not ALL, of the people I text have iPhones. I ain't converting anyone...and nobody's converting me.
I agree. At least RCS kind of promises that, but we need all carriers and OEMs to utilize it the same way... and not sure that's going to happen anytime soon.
Well that was kind of the point of Allo and Duo and Hangouts. I don't know what iMessage has that theses apps don't (I never used iMessage)
Tbh most people use what's app for things that I message dose so not really any need as it's on all platforms.
The article makes a good point that every OEM ships with their own messaging app. It doesn't really matter that Allo exists if it's not a default on more phones.
100% agree. This should of been Google's top priority a while ago. Forget Allo its terrible. Just make the native message app have all the features needed.
They can't force other phone makers to make it a default app though.
I'd love to see the True Tone display feature, where the screen color changes to still look the same under different lighting conditions.
But you've been able to send money through Gmail and Google wallet for a while now... And Gmail is pretty much the only messaging app most Android users use other than that everyone has their favorites
Gmail isn't messaging. it's email
Hangouts is the messenger and it can't send email or money
Yes i get that but u missed my point of it's one of the only commonly used apps amongst Android users
Only feature to take from IOS is the phone-wide search including email and file contents. So spotlight search. With the In Apps Search it searchs withing the Gmail app but it does not work properly for Exchange accounts, also you have to go to In Apps tab in the search results page explicity, which is not a best practice for productivity.
The so-called "cop button," which allows you to quickly deactivate fingerprint unlock. I can do this with Nova Launcher, but I'd like to see it baked into Android. Maybe it could be activated by a long-press of the fingerprint sensor, or several quick taps.
do tell,how do I deactivate fingerprint unlock with Nova
Update the site name.. Android-Apple Central?
Clever.
On my original HTC EVO there was a app I used but I cannot remember the name. It used the camera to look around the world around you and would point out things of interest in the world around you. (Gas stations, fast food etc..)
Can anyone remember what that app was?
No and that tells you everything you need to know about the app.
I believe that was Google Goggles. That was a neat app and it was semi AR in that you could get real time info about what the camera was looking at. They killed it off, then tries Google Glass with similar features. Google has been trying AR for a while now, now that Apple is all in on AR we should see some cool stuff from Google,Samsung and Moto very soon when it comes to AR actually baked in to the OS.
That was(is) google maps.
Do Not Disturb while driving would be really annoying for people who only drive some of the time. They'd have to remember to turn it off every time they're a passenger or in an Uber or they'd miss their messages. For that reason, I think a lot of people will disable it permanently, which defeats the purpose.
Sky view, the VR astronomy app, has been around for several years... It really is amazing, and ahead of it's time.
You have a virtual overlay of the stars in the sky as you point your phone camera to the sky... Which direction the planets are moving in, etc.
Unbelievable how talented the app creators were, and are.
As far as IOS features to steal.... Hmmm.... I'm rather content with android. Apple has played catch up with OLED displays and display sizes.
I'm surprised Apple never stole the app widgets idea from Android.
To my eye, android OS is much easier to navigate than tunneling through Apple sub menu's.
I think Apple IOS is not as user friendly. The android drop down settings menu is much easier to navigate and make changes where you want to make changes. BUT just as I don't like forced app bloatware, I could make a case to allow a user to delete entire menu's from android OS... Eg. I'd delete the Advanced Features menu from Samsung.
yeah - I'd use none of that. I'm not a 16 year old - I can choose when to answer my phone or not. I have an online banking app that's easier more secure than anything offered by Apple pay - And AR is just another gimmick like VR. Sure - it's neat...but it's totally unnecssary and adds nothing outside of gaming and super nerdy use cases involving dice and 0 social life...
Exactly! E transfers via Interac on Canadian mobile banking, and even store purchases using tap debit or credit cards are just as, if not more convenient than Apple or Android mobile pay options...
And no, I'm not interested in giving Google my banking info.... They have plenty of data already... And zero Loyalty programs, you lose those if you are buying through Android or IOS.
There was zero revolutionary about mobile payments.... They are an equivalent replacement to solutions already in the marketplace...
Granted, American banks have been slow to implement consumer protection such as chip protected debit and credit cards.... I doubt tap debit would be widely available in the states. Incredible that American banks and the retail payment systems used are so resistant to upgraded consumer protections and convenience.
Only thing I would want copied is that I don't get a notification that background services are running on my iPhone like I do on the Pixel running Android 8. I am using a smart phone. I know **** is running in the background.
Doesn't "do not disturb" mode activate automatically when you use Android Auto? I use that all the time when I'm driving and I'm pretty sure that is how it works.
Being able to see past and dismissed notifications (for the times you swiped it by accident).
Yes! If I swipe away something and not remember I may never know what it was.
How about some Windows Mobile features??
Like bluetooth messaging in your car working out of the box?
Bluetooth navigation working out of the box without jumping through hoops and pulling your hair out?
Having a battery saver feature that can be set to automatically turn on when the battery hits a certain percentage, out of the box?
Respond to text messages from the lock screen without unlocking the phone, out of the box?
Not sure what phone you're struggling with, but most of these things have been on every android phone I've used the past few years. Except that responding to text from a lock screen, but who would want that? Anyone that picks up your phone could read your messages.
I'd love to know how to get text messaging via bluetooth working out of the box.
And to clarify I mean more than just reading me the text.
On windows phone out of the box it allows you to listen and respond. Its all Bluetooth and hands free requiring no interaction with the phone.
I've talked with many Android users who are friends and colleagues and none of them say that Android can do it.
Be able to record 4K at 60 fps
Do not disturb turning on while driving should be mandatory on all phones. Especially for the idiots who don't think they need it.
How to tell the difference between a driver and a passenger though?
Passengers can always opt out...takes 1 tap and you're out of DND while Driving mode...easy.
The Note 8 has the ability to turn on the Do Not Disturb automatically you just set it up once and it does it's thing
What about that security feature where you can press the power button multiple times to call the police.
I have an iPhone 7+ and Pixel XL. I have not downloaded iOS 11 on my iPhone yet. AR, meh. I will use iMessage pay because I know maybe 5 others who are on android and the rest are iPhone and 3 of those are my kids!
The one area I ALWAYS use my iPhone for even if I am carrying my Pixel XL, I use my work iPhone is Google Maps. It just works better on iOS! The GPS just works when you need it and turns off when you don't. Have never understood why android has multiple settings for GPS and one that is battery saving?
I don't like it...but that's just me. I'm hopeful Bluetooth works reliably on this release. I hate the huge labels for 'Messages' and 'inbox'...jeezus...I know I'm in messages...I taped the app icon to bring me here!
I'm all Android and have never owned a iPhone. Just to clarify lol
I just read an article that showed the iPhone 8 being way faster then even the note 8 in some test. Something about being faster than even a i5 chip in a Mac book. Benchmark scores were far superior than anything else. Real world 4k video test (believe it processed it and transfered) was something like 40 sec vs note 8 which was 2 + min.
Was just curious about all of this. Thanks for any information.
Here's the source.
http://www.idownloadblog.com/2017/09/22/iphone-8-toms-guide-benhcmarks/?...
Benchmarking scores in 2017 really mean very little. Just about all flagship phones now are very fast and smooth. These scores meant something in 2013 maybe, but now, they are really just numbers ...
In normal day-to-day use, all modern flagships do very well.
None of these items matter to me. Maybe the DND thing a bit, but otherwise, meh. AR? Not so interested yet, at least until there is some actual use for it with USEFUL apps invented.. iOS Apple Pay? really really don't care about this whatsoever.
I do like the iOS continuity, i.e. handing off from the phone to a tablet or MAC, or back, when in the middle of typing a doc, etc. Apple does that well. OTOH, iOS could use about 20 things from Android still IMO
- A/R is already built in. The ARCore SDK is available.
- I have self control, I don't need to shush my phone when in the car. Those that need it will turn this feature off. This is NOT a technology issue.
- I seldom need to send/receive money from other individuals.
I always liked the touch the top of the screen to get back to the top of the page you're on when scrolling long web pages or apps.
1. An effective way of blocking advertisements in the native browser ( aka 1Blocker on iOS, where i can even block individual URLs ) without rooting and all this bs. Since Google is an advertising company this will obviously never happen.
2. iOS map only fires up the screen during navigation when there is an action to take aka turn, exit, etc and doesn't waste battery leaving the screen always on. The same 2 hours route burns through 50% of my droid battery versus 8% of my iPhone battery.
3. Stop this bs with all this clusterf.ck of messaging apps and give us one which actually works and you don't abandon within 6 months.
At the end of the day we are paying for our devices with your OS on them, as well as your services with our private data.
Thanks, bye
Updates.
+1. I mean this is glaring.