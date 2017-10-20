There are a lot of reasons to choose one phone over the other, and the only right choice is the one you make.
The internet is like that big platter your grandmother breaks out during the holidays. The one with little compartments for all the different things, from olives to cheese to onion dip. In our compartment, where everything mobile and all the things that connect to all the other things live, everywhere you look you see that the Pixel 2 XL has a horrible display. Like, the worst ever.
At least that's what the internet tells me. Tossing out the noise from folks who have never seen it and just like to say things to stir the pot, you'll find that people have some issue with the overall quality, but very few people who have it or have used it think the display is bad. It's just not as great as what we find in Samsung's latest phones. My reaction to this is "duh."
Nobody makes OLED displays at the sizes used for mobile devices as good as Samsung does. Not LG, not Toshiba, not Sony. Nobody. Nobody can "tune" an OLED display as well as Samsung can. This is because Samsung was one of the pioneers of OLED display tech and it throws away as many panels that don't meet its standards as other companies make in total. Samsung is the best there is, and anyone saying differently should be offering an explanation why.
No other company comes close to Samsung when making small OLED panels.
Samsung Electronics is a hardware company. It not only makes the best displays but makes other parts that are best-in-class or close to it: processors, memory controllers, solid-state memory, flash memory and all sorts of other electronics. This is what Samsung does, and has been doing since 1987 when Samsung split into groups like Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance. This is what Samsung Electronics is very, very good at.
Even if you buy a phone from another company that uses a Samsung OLED display, it's not going to look as good as a phone that says Samsung on the back. This will be an unpopular opinion, but that doesn't mean it's not true. Samsung goes the extra mile because it takes pride in its display technology. And it should — as phone enthusiasts, we all know it.
Google is not a hardware company. It is trying to become one and do a reverse Apple thing (Apple started with hardware first), but right now it has four phones that it designed and had other companies build, and one in-house SoC with the Pixel Visual Core when it comes to mobile hardware. The Google Wifi or Chromecast unit you see weren't built by Google, either. Google is a software company. A software company that earns a very healthy income through advertising.
We need to realize we're paying Samsung $900 for a superb display and very usable software when we buy the Galaxy Note 8, but we're paying Google $900 for a very usable display and superb software.
Don't buy a Pixel 2 XL because you want the best hardware. You'll be disappointed.
There's just no reason to buy a Pixel 2 XL that is not related to the software. Even the camera, which has wowed just about everyone, is great because of software. The regular updates — software. No carrier interference — software. Access to new features before anyone else — you guessed it. The Pixel 2 XL only exists as a vehicle for Google's software. Conversely, the Galaxy Note 8 uses the software as a way to make its superb hardware something you want to buy. Two different companies specialize in two different things, but both use a phone to sell them to you.
If I were to pull out my credit card and buy a phone today, I would buy a Samsung phone if I wanted a great display above everything else. I would tell you to do the same thing if you asked me. But if I cared more about the software, whether that means getting the latest versions of things right away, or staying up to date, or even not having to wade through a bunch of stuff I won't ever use, I would buy a Pixel 2.
Both are the best phones you can buy, but for very different reasons.
Reader comments
I need a phone that works well with my lifestyle. The screen, to me, is secondary especially when the screen problem is negligible.
Solid points made here Jerry. I think I just need a good enough display, but it doesn't need to be the best.
At the end of the day, this feels like such a non issue. I'm holding a Pixel 2 XL in my hands and, yes, the screen is inferior to that of the Galaxy Note 8. That goes without question. And also, yes, I'm not immediately in love with the sRGB thing it's got going on, but I don't hate it. But really, like the author notes, I bought it for the software experience just like I did with my previous phone (Nexus 6p). Would I buy a Pixel phone preferentially because it matches (or uses) a Samsung display? Absolutely. But would I buy a phone with Samsung's software "experience" to get one? Not on your life. Been there, done that. Regretted it all 3 times (only owned the Galaxy S6 for 6 weeks).
Galaxy S6 experience is what made me move on from Samsung. I'm in love with Google's software experience and I am not sure what will take me awaym I have shrugged at the removal of the headphone jack, lack of wireless charging, and this display issue. I am now beginning to understand the iPhone diehards. I want the phone from the software manufacturer.
Exactly how I feel. Software experience > Looks
My XL2 arrived yesterday and unfortunately , for me, it isn't negligible.
The sRGB by default was almost negligible. I had enabled it on my XL to try to get use to it when I first heard about it .The color shifts at the slightest deviation from straight on was not.
So mine is being shipped back today. This will be the first gen of Nexus/Pixel I've sat out on since the that one disaster on Verizon many many years ago. :(
So you're adding this back for an angle of the phone you won't use? You write messages on a slanted phone? You browse on a slanted phone?
Hey, as many people have said, his phone, his money, his choice . . He's not telling you or anybody else what they need to do. Your questions make sense to you and alot of other people, but if he doesn't like it why should he keep it and look at it everyday?
Omfg lmao
I've had every nexus up to the 6p. Never once did I buy it for the hardware. When I finally did buy a note 5 because it looked cool I got stuck with a phone AT&T never wanted to update. I ended up sideloading a leaked update that put me off the official build and then I didn't even get security updates.
Never. Again. Preordered the pixle 2xl.
If that screen gets information into my eyeballs I'm good with it.
Great article as always Jerry. I just left the Note 8 for the V30. Pretty sure the display on the V30 is identical to the one on the P2XL, and if not identical then very close. And you're absolutely right on all points. I wouldn't say the P-OLED is great, but I would say it's good, and definitely good enough. I haven't liked the LCD displays on the last few generations of LG phones, especially the G6, and this new P-OLED display is massively better than those.
Oy! That's quite enough of that sensible, voice of reason routine. I demand an immediate return to unbridled fan boyism.
Nice article.
If the screen gets worse on low brightness levels, then it should be a concern for those who use their phones on those levels a lot. Try it out and decide.
Good piece man.
And when paying with flagship prices. We have every right to be nitpicking on every aspect of the phone.
Completely agree. The screen on my n6 wasn't the best but I also didn't pay a lot for it. When your coughing up over half a paycheck or more on a phone you expect it to be on par with the best. Let's just hope the screen is the only issue.
This point was addressed in the article. One could argue that the Note 8 should be at a lower price point because you get software updates months later, no free high resolution photo storage, and third party software optimization for the hardware.
If this is the case then the pixel should be a lower price point. Here comes another dud from Google after they decided to get away from Nexus and decent pricing.
This phone is hardly a dud. It has all the great hardware components any flagship should have. All with incredible software that plugs in to a rich and rapidly expanding ecosystem.
I'm tired of people complaining that the Nexus line and its low pricing went away. The Nexus line was not about making a mass market consumer phone. Every Nexus was sold at the cost of its parts and and manufacturing, or at a slight loss. This is not the way to do hardware and be successful long term.
The reason that Google is charging flagship prices is that this phone offers an entire, Apple-eque ecosystem in addition to what is totally great hardware. This hardware costs R&D money to develop. It costs advertising dollars to make more than just Android nerds aware of it. It costs money to get it on the shelves of Verizon. It costs money to maintain all the cloud storage features, backend processing, and that rich ecosystem that make this phone so good. And yes, Google would like to make a profit on top of that. They are a business above all else, despite their "don't be evil" mado.
The Nexus line and Nexus pricing is not coming back. If you want a cheap, pure Google phone, look at Android One.
I didn't mean a dud based on quality and hardware, i meant dud based on sales. They need to advertise more and sell in more places. When they only have a few places to sell and you have news like the screen issue spreading around then it will be even worse selling it. As far as costs, yes it might cost a lot for them but in the end they could have kept pricing down as they make most of their money from ads and getting user info to advertise to you. In the end unless you work for them or have insider knowledge there is no real way of knowing exactly how much money their losing or not losing based on the different aspects of manufacturing and so forth.
Correction: I think you meant GOOD hardware. As was clearly stated in the article the pixel is not about great hardware, it's about great software whereas the Note 8 is about great hardware and just good software. Totally agree with Jerry's article but then I guess there will always be people who believe that the pixel has, in addition to great software, also great hardware even though it clearly doesn't. "JerryRig Everything" YouTube Channel just did a durability video and it clearly showed that the pixel 2 is quite lackluster when it comes to hardware quality and that doesn't even take into account the fact that it's missing hardware features.
Very good point. I guess i'm just not ready to pay flagship pricing for just great software and decent hardware. But then again i stopped paying such high pricing on phones after my last $500 phone. I just wait for pricing to go down or bogo deals like the bogo i got on my s8. Can't beat 750 for 2 s8's. I did love my software experience on my pixel and loved my 6p and maybe again i will go back to google phone. For now my s8 is hanging in there. So far it has lasted a long time without becoming a lag machine unlike the s7 edge i had for only 4 months.
Correct
And the Note 8 should be $300 because of the software you're forced to put up with and all the payment you're making to Samsung with your personal information they harvest and share/sell
I have no issues with software on my s8 because i use most of it. As far as personal information, google does the same thing. At this point it has gotten to the point where if you want to protect yourself from this type of info sharing you need to not use anything google or basically any smart item because most companies do this. At this point i'd rather pay for the note 8 features over the xl 2 features if i had to pay over $800 for either phone. But hey, that's just my opinion.
No, Google and Samsung do not do the same thing with your data. not even close. I hate that Google collects so much data, and keep close tabs on what they collect through each service. If they ever go Samsung's direction and start sharing it with whoever they feel like, I'm done with Android.
It's OK to be cool with it and keep buying Samsung products. They're not selling you to any company who can't get your info 100 other ways. Just don't think it's not happening.
The part that cracks me up is the phone is the same one they showed off at the unveiling event....the same one some of the same reviewers got their hands on to check them out. If the screen is as bad as some reviews say, then why now and not then? It's click-bait to get you to read the article. Like Jerry states, you buy this phone for the software. Reporting on software is kind of boring, and since Oreo dropped a month ago, reviews have already been done. So how do you get people to your website.....create a stupid headline of course. The fact the XL has been sold out or has a longer ship date says to me there are plenty of people who like the device...but that is not news that generates clicks.
Heard this before and disagree, quite a few reviewers who did 'first hands on' reviews commented on the screen, most notably mkbhd and other high-profile reviewers. . . I'm not saying I like or dislike the screen, haven't seen it myself, just saying it's not true that nobody noticed it before, although it does seem to be getting a bit out of hand though . . .
It's not just sites trying to get headlines lol. Many user forums are showing people noticing this. Again, it's not a big issue as many phones in the past have had screens with similar issues. But don't go on saying that this is fake and it's a conspiracy lol.
several expressed concerns back then, but it's not final hardware and you can't be sure in the lighting environment of trade shows.
I'm using the Pixel 2 XL right now and the screen is definitely good but definitely not as good as a Samsung panel. Jerry hit the nail on the head... I'll take this panel any day with Google software over a Samsung phone. After owning Pixel/Nexus phones for the last couple years I just don't think I can go back to the bloated samsung and their ****** Launcher.
The only thing I don't like about the Pixel 2 XL screen is the sRGB color... maybe it'll grow on me, but I'm sure Google will allow us to change this soon.
Sounds like some heavy rationalization going on. The problem is serious enough that Google itself is commenting on it. You can't rationalize that away. I cancelled my pre-order based upon the sub-par display and poor audio quality thru the USB-C dongle. Everyone's mileage may vary but 3 things matter to me: Audio, Display and battery and the XL 2 fails on 2 out of 3.
That is completely fair and rational. I don't think this article argues with you since you clearly prefer better hardware than what the Pixel offers. Many people just don't care that much once they fall in love with the software.
I saw the article, wanted to get another take on this whole OLED issue but didn't notice who the author was initially. With a lot of the other staff writers stuff being up lately I figured it was one of those till I was in a paragraph or two, and it just felt Jerry. Scrolled back up and saw his name and smiled. Jerry might be cranky at times, but I always enjoy his opinions and articles.
Note 8 owner who came from a Pixel XL here. I loved the Pixel for all the reasons you mentioned: the software was great. Likewise, I enjoy my Note8 because of the features the hardware it has can enable- BT5, edge panels, the S Pen, etc...
I feel like ultimately, I'm disappointed in the Pixel line because it comes with all the bells and whistles that other OEMs have, only those bells and whistles are better(*software* updates, *software* camera improvements, *software* stock android). The problem there is that it doesn't really have much in the way of extra bells or whistles, barring maybe the squeeze feature (S Pen, Iris Scanner, curved edges, etc)
IMO, a phone with Google's software, and hardware+features of a Note 8 would be the best phone without question, but that doesn't happen.
but the S Pen would be useless with Google's software.
the iris scanner would be useless with Google's software.
controlling music playback would be locked behind a paywall with Google's software.
Jerry, you always make So. . Much. . Sense . . Thanks for distilling this down to some simple principles
Thanks for your sensible, logical explanation, Jerry! I always appreciate it and look forward to it!
Why is it an either/or? Did Samsung refuse to sell their displays this time? Did LG and HTC refuse to add a microSD, wireless charging, and dual cameras? Did LG refuse to add a quad DAC? Did they all decide it was better to try to mimic a dual camera setup in software than to actually provide dual cameras? Did HTC and LG refuse to add a headphone jack or provide headphones in the box?
I don't see what's so much better about a stripped-down version of Android (stock), but assuming you think it's best, for $1,000, I don't see why I should have to give up the hardware just to get stock Android. Google should have provided both the best hardware and the "best" software.
This is everyone's argument for every phone they don't like ever. "Why not everything I like and want?" Good luck.
So, what you're saying is, Google phone users don't want good hardware?
We, as the uninformed public, we can speculate about this all day and never know. It could actually be that some Samsung executive has a problem with Google making its own phone and did refuse to sell them its display. Maybe Google couldn't nail down a supply chain for those other parts before the design had to be finalized. Maybe the software team didn't feel like it was worth the increase in software size and complexity to add the quad dac in. Maybe Google sees itself as an innovator and that removing the headphone jack will help push the audio industry forward to more quickly develop USB C headphones. Maybe it was just pure greed and Google is getting a higher profit margin by not including nicer hardware parts.
There are a million reasons, and as I said, unless we are one of the surprisingly small number of people who actually make these final decisions, we'll never know why.
"We need to realize we're paying Samsung $900 for a superb display and very usable software when we buy the Galaxy Note 8, but we're paying Google $900 for a very usable display and superb software."
Spot on and very similar to an argument I have made on other posts. It is about priorities. Saying "well for 900 bucks the Pixel should have a perfect screen" conveniently ignores the compromises that every other phone on the market makes in other areas. NO phone is perfect, not one. It might be perfect for your uses, but to say it is objectively perfect is a lie. I prefer fast software and quick updates, that makes the Pixel the perfect phone line for me. Others prefer amazing screens and a million features. It just comes down to what you find important in a phone.
^^^ Yup, yup, yup, and yup ^^^
Okay, again, why do you have to choose? Did Samsung refuse to sell their displays this year? Etc.. (see post below). What forced Google to deliver inferior hardware in order to deliver stock Android on it? Who forced Google to remove the headphone jack and not include headphones? Who decided it was better to mimic 2 cameras in software instead of providing 2 cameras?
I'd argue that the Note 8 software is more superb, but for the sake of argument, let's say stock Android is superior.
Why do you have to choose between the best hardware and what you think is the best software? For $1,000, what's holding Google back from delivering both?
Trade-offs, man. Not that hard to grasp. Money doesn't solve all problems.
EXACTLY MY THOUGHTS
I totally agree with you but then I also think to myself "what if this phone actually had a Galaxy Note 8-like screen?" Wouldn't that even make it good-er? :)
Great article Jerry!! Perfection is totally unattainable.
So basically older PIxel is a triple win. Better display then Pixel 2 XL and superb software and half the price of both Pixel 2 and Note 8
I'm wondering the same thing, thinking seriously of picking one up and wondering what current owners of the OG P XL would say?
As an owner of the OG XL, I would gladly keep my phone for another year if I had gotten more storage. No complaints at all. OG Pixel will be a step up just for the excellent software and camera experience.
Everything but the camera. Though the camera in the 2016 XL is as good or better than everything else. :)
I love my Pixel XL. Yes it's an outdated design with the huge bezels, but the software experience is what does it for me. Like any product out there, consumers need to figure out what they want from them before buying!
This is a very fair opinion piece. I completely agree with you that you do not buy the Pixel line of phones for the best hardware. You buy it for the best software. If hardware faults are tolerable then Pixel line is a clear choice.
Thank you!
I don't buy it. If the screen on the Pixel 2 is good (no blue tint) then it's reasonable to expect the same of the 2 XL.
superb software locks youtube popup playback behind a paywall.
usable software just works out of the box.
wait, what!?!?
the shameless Google defense is sickening.
squeeze that for data nd remap it.
This is a lot of articles defending the issue with the Pixel 2 XL screen. I am shocked for so many people to say it is not a problem on an $850 phone. Last time I checked that is a lot of money for a phone, or just in general. You should not have to choose between a screen or a software experience. You cannot excuse the issue saying "Google is not a hardware company". Just a reminder, Google did not build the phone.
Aesthetically the Pixel 2 XL is a better looking phone because of the bezels, but I cancelled my pre-order and bought the Pixel 2 for $200 less. I get the superior software and a screen that is up to par for 2017 with the Pixel 2. To expect customers to pay $200 more for the XL 2 and receive in my opinion a inferior phone is just asinine. Just my two cents...
Why is everyone on this particular website trying to create every excuse for the Pixel XL 2 having a terrible display?
Google had a choice, they could have gone with the Samsung display (like they did with the Pixel 2) or they could have gone with the LG made OLED panel. They CHOSE WRONG. I would place a lot of money on a bet that they (Google) never even anticipated people would see the display for what it is, a substandard one.
During the days of the Nexus, they had an excuse most times, they had to cut corners because the price per device was below that of the flagship devices. They no longer have that excuse, because their phones are among the most expensive phones that are on the market today, so these articles about the display being passable and Google's strength being in the software are just that......excuses.
STOP allowing companies to ask consumers to pay premium prices and then making excuses for them when they do not deliver a premium hardware AND software experience, and, when consumers and technology blogs etc are criticising companies for asking premium prices and not providing premium experiences, STOP writing these fatuous articles telling consumers that everything is okay and supply reasoning that they should buy this phone because the software is great but they should get a pass on the hardware because they are not a hardware company. USD$900 doesn't grow on trees.
Report the facts, the display on the Pixel 2 XL IS substandard, then advise consumers that they should seek to use a demo device if they think they would like to purchase the phone and a poor screen is a dealbreaker for them. Your role is to help consumers make informed choices, not to be a medium for Google's damage control.
There has just been no looking back since I purchased my Galaxy S8 6 months ago. I haven't even considered another phone for the first year in some time. Last year when I owned an S7, I still considered purchasing the OG pixel. The S8 is the best phone I've ever used or owned to date
I ultimately decided on a Pixel 2 XL over the Pixel 2 as the size fits well in my hand, and pocket. The screen is perfectly fine for me and the blue tint of axis is not an issue for me. The screen is great, if not fabulous. Looks more natural to me. So to that it is pleasing to my eyes. It does ultimately come down to software for me. I just can't with Samsung in that department.
I wonder why they chose a different manufacturers for the XL2 and then decided to charge so much for it? The Pixel 2 is clearly the superior device. For the price of the phone the most forward facing part of it should be the best in the industry. I really do like the justifications people make for it though. It is amusing.