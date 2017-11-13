Making the switch from one operating system to another isn't easy, and these are some things our forum users recommend knowing when going from iOS to Android.
The debate between Android and iOS has been going on for years, and despite both operating systems being quite similar to one another at this point in time, that debate won't go anywhere anytime soon.
One of our forum users recently created a thread letting others in the community know that they were thinking about making the switch from iOS to Android with a few questions they had regarding the change –
mach1man11-11-2017 08:43 AM“
Ok so I'm looking at jumping ship from Apple to Samsung. I have the iPhone X and I'm not impressed with it at all. I haven't been with an Android phone since the note 5, so coming back is gonna be a little hard. I have a few questions for those that have made the jump. 1. How did you deal with switch back to sms instead of imessage, Most of my friends and family have iPhones. 2. How well do...Reply
As you'd expect with a question of this nature in the Android Central Forums, a lot of our members were quick to respond to help mach1man out. Here's what some of you had to say.
cwbcpa11-11-2017 09:02 AM“
I have had every Note since the Note 2 and loved them all. I had used the iPhone 7 Plus for the last year since the Note 7 debacle and picked up the 8 Plus a month or so ago. Most of my family (100% of immediate family), friends and clients use iPhones. Being on the same OS with them has been seamless. While android has apps that do the same thing as iMessage or FaceTime, good luck getting iOS...Reply
mhunter637811-11-2017 09:04 AM“
You'll be the green bubble guy, lol. Text messages are just text messages. The difference comes in mms, where iMessage is capable of sending high res images and videos and standard mms is not, they're reduced in quality. There are many ways to deal with this though. The more frequent issue is group messaging, if your in group messages as an iPhone user and then switch, the iPhone users will need...Reply
Morty226411-11-2017 11:26 AM“
Hello! As I have never switched from iOS to Android (I've never had an iPhone!), I'll do my best to answer your questions. Regular SMS is still pretty fluid (of course, it depends upon which messaging app you're using - some experiences are better than others), though admittedly, nothing is as good as iMessage - that's a really amazing messaging app. There are a bunch of third party...Reply
There are a lot of solid answers already, but we'd still like to hear from you – What are your tips for switching from iOS to Android?
Reader comments
Things to know when switching from iOS to Android
First thing you should know is--DON'T DO IT. 😊
First thing you should do is ignore this post and use what you WANT and what YOU like. and stop letting fanboys tell you what is good and not good
imessage is so overated, i just use it for regular sms, i mostly use whatsapp anyway...
Messaging on android still sucks if you love and use imessage. That's usually the first thing I tell people. If you use whatsapp, fine. If you just use sms, fine. But if you actually use imessage and all the features, you are going to be disappointed. Just about everything else is amazing on Android.
messaging on android is terrible. double texts, pictures look terrible (if they send at all)
android has 1200 messaging apps and none of them are as good as iMessage.
Don't have any of these issues youre talking about using Textra on my S8+
When you send an image to someone not on Textra, trust me, it looks like crap. I actually use Textra but it doesn't solve most problems.
If you were to compare a picture sent through iMessage and a picture sent through Textra you'd immediately tell the difference. My wife loves her iPhone 7+ and I love my Galaxy Note 8. I've been using Textra for years now, and as much as I love it, there's just no comparison to iMessage.
1. You'll probably regret it.
I use an iPhone and have iMessage turned off.
I do the same, as I never want anyone to expect me to keep using my iPhone just for iMessage. I enjoy switching between Android and iOS.
I can't understand why people on the US are so attached to SMS. In the rest of the world everyone just uses WhatsApp, it is far superior and has tons on features: GIFs, easy/better group management, video calling, quoting, direct referring, message recovery, end-to-end encryption, sane read notifications and much more. And the web interface. Full messages + media automated backup using Google Drive. And it works even with terrible coverage, it is great at dealing with this stuff.
It also works perfectly between iOS and Android. It's basically an improved iMessage that is multiplatform. In most countries the only SMS people are used to receive are from the carriers. It's almost as weird as using a floppy disk in most places.
The Note 5 wasn't that long ago. It doesn't seem like you should need advice for switching after only two years. It hasn't changed THAT much.