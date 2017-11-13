Making the switch from one operating system to another isn't easy, and these are some things our forum users recommend knowing when going from iOS to Android.

The debate between Android and iOS has been going on for years, and despite both operating systems being quite similar to one another at this point in time, that debate won't go anywhere anytime soon.

One of our forum users recently created a thread letting others in the community know that they were thinking about making the switch from iOS to Android with a few questions they had regarding the change –

mach1man 11-11-2017 08:43 AM “ Ok so I'm looking at jumping ship from Apple to Samsung. I have the iPhone X and I'm not impressed with it at all. I haven't been with an Android phone since the note 5, so coming back is gonna be a little hard. I have a few questions for those that have made the jump. 1. How did you deal with switch back to sms instead of imessage, Most of my friends and family have iPhones. 2. How well do... Reply

As you'd expect with a question of this nature in the Android Central Forums, a lot of our members were quick to respond to help mach1man out. Here's what some of you had to say.

cwbcpa 11-11-2017 09:02 AM “ I have had every Note since the Note 2 and loved them all. I had used the iPhone 7 Plus for the last year since the Note 7 debacle and picked up the 8 Plus a month or so ago. Most of my family (100% of immediate family), friends and clients use iPhones. Being on the same OS with them has been seamless. While android has apps that do the same thing as iMessage or FaceTime, good luck getting iOS... Reply

mhunter6378 11-11-2017 09:04 AM “ You'll be the green bubble guy, lol. Text messages are just text messages. The difference comes in mms, where iMessage is capable of sending high res images and videos and standard mms is not, they're reduced in quality. There are many ways to deal with this though. The more frequent issue is group messaging, if your in group messages as an iPhone user and then switch, the iPhone users will need... Reply

Morty2264 11-11-2017 11:26 AM “ Hello! As I have never switched from iOS to Android (I've never had an iPhone!), I'll do my best to answer your questions. Regular SMS is still pretty fluid (of course, it depends upon which messaging app you're using - some experiences are better than others), though admittedly, nothing is as good as iMessage - that's a really amazing messaging app. There are a bunch of third party... Reply

There are a lot of solid answers already, but we'd still like to hear from you – What are your tips for switching from iOS to Android?

