Did you just unwrap a new PS4? Here's where to start.

So you got a brand spanking new PlayStation 4 for the holidays and you couldn't be more excited. You have your gorgeous new console all set up and ready to go but the only problem is you don't know where to start. That's OK! The sheer volume of things you can do with your PlayStation 4 can be a little overwhelming. Let's take a look at a few of the cool things you can do with your sparkling new PS4.

Customization

Make that baby yours! There are quite a few ways that you can make your PS4 unique to you. You could pick up some accessories, or you can set up a custom theme which will give your dashboard a special look that's different from the default. You can also set up a custom profile picture. The ways in which you can tweak your PS4 gaming experience is nearly endless so get in there and explore the options!

Apps apps apps

Just like any modern day console Sony has aimed to make the PlayStation 4 a one-stop shop for your living room entertainment. One of the ways they work toward that goal is in the wide wide world of apps. From movies and TV to sports and music, if it can be streamed you can probably do it on PlayStation 4. Just go to the PlayStation Store, select "Apps" and start downloading to your heart's content.

Dive into some demos

A great way to taste test the options available to you in the world of games is to download some free demos. There is a whole litany of free demos available to you on the PlayStation store. Just go to the store and select "demos". It's just like wandering around in Costco but with way fewer people standing in the way and the free samples are games instead of summer sausages.

The power of Plus!

One thing you might want to consider is signing up for a PlayStation Plus account. There are a few reasons to go ahead and take the plunge but one of the best is that nothing else will help you build a kick-butt game library like a Plus account. As a PlayStation Plus member you will have exclusive access to great discounts and free games. What a beautiful modern world we live in!

Stream the dream

Speaking of beautiful modern worlds, there is no longer any reason to game in a vacuum. The ability to stream your gaming sessions is built right into the PS4. Streaming is no longer relegated to those that bought all sorts of specialized hardware and software. All you have to do is press a button! Simply press the share button on your controller, select Broadcast Gameplay, and then select the service of your choice. Once you're connected you are ready to share your epic victories and crushing defeats with the viewing public.

The PlayStation app

There's no reason to leave the PlayStation experience when you're away from the house. Thanks to Sony's PlayStation app you can stay connected to the action from your Android or iOS device. It's actually a pretty well designed little app. You can get notifications, status updates, and message friends but the best functionality is that while you sit at your desk at work you can use the app to purchase a game and have it download directly to your PS4. That way when you finally get home from a long day at the factory you can kick back and start a brand new game without any waiting involved.

There are all sorts of things you can do on your new PlayStation 4 but the most important thing of all is to have fun. Dive in and explore all that is possible but don't forget to play a few games every now and then!

