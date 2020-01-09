CES 2020 kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is bringing some innovative new tech products to your ... bathroom, of all places. Yes, someone out there must have been dreaming of an intelligent toilet that can clean itself, and now those dreams have come true! Or maybe someone else has been itching for a smart bathtub that can improve posture while providing deep relaxation. CES is always home to innovative but weird and wacky tech, and we've rounded up some of the most interesting bathroom tech on the show floor.
I mean honestly, as great as tech is, it'll never eliminate our need to use the bathroom, so we might as well make the most of it, right?
1. TOTO NEOREST NX2 Intelligent Toilet
- Manufacturer: TOTO
- Product: NEOREST NX2 Dual Flush Intelligent Toilet
- Availability: N/A
- Price: $12,800
The NEOREST NX2 Intelligent Toilet from TOTO is what every futuristic bathroom needs. While the price tag for this toilet may make you poop your pants, don't worry! It's self-cleaning thanks to a self-maintaining system by combining ultraviolet light and a titanium dioxide-fired toilet bowl. With these magical components, it initiates a photocatalytic process that will break down even the smallest microscopic waste particles, so no trace of poop remains! It's almost like it'll remain in pristine condition, even though this will be the most used thing in the house.
To top things off, the NEOREST Toilet comes in a universal height that should be comfortable for everyone. It has a sleek, low profile and automatically opens when you approach and closes when you walk away. There is even has a remote control to clean your tush with iodized water and even dry it off for you. The warm water wash can be in the front or the rear, with options for temperature and intermittent pressure controls, so your bum gets that premium experience as you go about your business. Oh, and it also has heated seats to keep your tush nice and warm, and there's also a night light so you can go pee without turning the lights on and blinding yourself in the middle of the night. And once you're done, the air deodorizer kicks in so there's no stink!
2. TOTO Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION
- Manufacturer: TOTO
- Product: Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION
- Availability: N/A
- Price: $18,799
Ever wish you could take a bath in zero gravity? That's what this Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION from TOTO offers. With this pricey tub, you get a simulated weightless, zero-gravity experience that helps eliminate mechanical energy/load on your joints, resulting in a deeply relaxed state. The bathtub also supports a unique bathing posture as you relax your mind and body, because you'll need it after forking over almost two grand for this tub.
According to TOTO, after performing some cerebral blood flow studies, results indicated that activity in the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex (responsible for language) is dramatically reduced. Bathers in this Flotation Tub end up "afloat," clam, and immersed in a meditative moment of relaxation. The entire experience is enhanced by some special massage jets that produce a therapeutic flow of warm air bubbles that envelope your entire body. Think of it as being similar to a hot tub, but it also has LED mood lights and a capacitive keypad — oh, you fancy now, huh!
3. TOTO RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet
- Manufacturer: TOTO
- Product: RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet
- Availability: N/A
- Price: N/A
While there isn't much we know about when TOTO RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet is going to be available or how much it costs, we do know a little bit about the product overall. It's a wall-hung, dual-flush toilet that makes your bathroom look modern and chic while you take care of your, um, business. Because who doesn't want clean, simple lines and elegance while taking a dump?
This product connects to the company's companion WASHLET, so there are no protruding connections (either water or electrical) or ugly gaps between all of the components. It does automatically open and close so you don't need to lift a finger, and it also auto-flushes for your convenience.
The RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet makes use of TOTO's CLEAN SYNERGY: PREMIST in order to prevent waste from sticking to the bowl, so it's always looking fresh and clean (as much as a toilet can be, anyway). It also has CEFIONTECT to repel matter, mold, and mildew from the surface of the bowl. And finally, it has DYNAMAX TORNADO FLUSHING technology to create a full 360-degrees of cleaning power that cleans the entire bowl and rim with every flush — it practically cleans itself! TOTO also included EWATER+ to make sure that the bowl's surface and WASHLET wand is always clean by misting it with electrolyzed water (slightly acidic pH value).
You'll never look at using the bathroom the same way again with this futuristic toilet in the house.
4. Kohler's Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet
- Manufacturer: Kohler
- Product: Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet
- Availability: 2020
- Price: $10,000
Ever wish your toilet had it all? The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet from Kohler is pretty close to that. It has heated seats to keep your butt nice and toasty, bidet to clean it for you, and has built-in Bluetooth speakers and ambient colored lights for you to catch up on your podcasts or audiobooks while taking a deuce.
On top of all of that, there is built-in Amazon Alexa integration, so you can even talk to your toilet and ask for things like the weather, news, traffic, and other bits of information while you use the can. This definitely brings an entirely new meaning to "bathroom time." Heck, you can even ask Alexa to flush the toilet and clean itself.
The lighting means you don't need to turn the bathroom lights on in the middle of the night, and the toilet even opens and closes automatically, your majesty.
5. Kohler's Moxie Shower Head with Smart Speaker
- Manufacturer: Kohler
- Product: Moxie Shower Head with Smart Speaker
- Availability: N/A
- Price: $99-$229
This shower head comes with a built-in smart speaker with Alexa integration. The speaker components are in the middle of the doughnut-shaped nozzle, and allows you to play music or listen to the radio. It's perfect for those of us who love to pretend we're rock stars in the shower, and this one is a cool addition to the bathroom that won't break the bank!
With this shower head and smart speaker, Kohler allows anyone to sing in the shower with 'outstanding sound balance' so we can all sound like the rock star we want to be. You can also change the water flow and temperature by using your voice, the app, as well as standard Alexa commands.
6. BioBidet Prodigy 770 Smart Toilet
- Manufacturer: BioBidet
- Product: Prodigy 770 Smart Toilet
- Availability: Now
- Price: $2,399
Toilets ... you just can't have enough toilets to go around. BioBidet's Prodigy 770 Smart Toilet is the latest intelligent can from the company, and it lets you get the "ultimate" bathroom experience for much less than other options. In fact, this is probably the most affordable smart toilet so far!
The Prodigy 770 Smart Toilet features an expanded comfort seat that gives everyone a pleasant bathroom experience with a warm seat and heated water. And the bidet nozzle can also be adjusted to each body's contours for the best cleaning experience after you take care of your business. And you don't need to worry about lifting or putting the seat down either, because it's done automagically! When you combine that with the night light, going to the bathroom in the middle of the night is not as bad. And with the dual flush system, it learns your habits and adjusts the flush size when necessary, so you don't waste water.
And when you're done, don't worry about the stink. BioBidet's Prodigy has a built-in deodorizer that draws in air and passes it through an iodized carbon filter that will eliminate unpleasant odors. No more stink!
In addition to being available directly on BioBidet's website, you can also find it online at Costco.com and homedepot.com.
