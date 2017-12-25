Control your home's lighting using Alexa and these smart bulbs.
Amazon offers an affordable way to start building out a voice-activated home automation system for your house or apartment with their Amazon Echo and Echo Dot powered by their A.I. assistant, Alexa. On its own, you can use Alexa to play music and find news, sports and other information. But things get really interesting when you start to connect Alexa up to smart devices, including connected LED bulbs and smart switches, around your house.
There are a number of light options compatible with Alexa. We've broken things down based on the different brands and ecosystems that each have their own compatibility with smart lights and smart switches that you'll ultimately be able to control via Alexa on your Amazon Echo.
- Philips Hue
- Samsung SmartThings
- Insteon Hub
- WeMo switches and outlets
- Lutron dimmers and switches
- LIFX smart bulbs
- GE Link LED Smart Bulb
- TP-Link
Philips Hue
Philips Hue is the leader in smart bulbs, and are downright cool. You can connect up to 50 Philips Hue bulbs, lamps and lighting strips via the Philips Hue Bridge, so chances are you could convert all your home's lighting over to the Philips Hue system. Whether you're looking for 60W equivalent white LED bulbs, bulbs that feature 16 million colors, or LED light strips for futuristic accents, there's a reason why so many people have gone with Philips Hue.
Alexa syncs right up to the Philips Hue Bridge, which means you'll be able to set up different lighting groups for your rooms and IFTTT recipes on your phone, then also control everything with the sound of your voice via your Amazon Echo. There's a lot of fun to be had here, as Philips Hue lights can be synced up to your music for epic dance parties, and otherwise customized in countless different ways to suit your lifestyle.
If you're interested in getting started with Philips Hue, you're best off getting a starter kit. There are a couple different options to consider:
- Philips Hue Starter Kit w/ two bulbs and one Bridge — $69.99 on Amazon
- Philips Hue Starter Kit w/ two bulbs, one bridge and an Amazon Echo Dot — $99.99 on Amazon
- Philips Hue Starter Kit w/ two A19 bulbs, one Bridge and one Dimmer switch — $125.47 on Amazon
- Philips Hue Starter Kit w/ three White and Color Ambiance bulbs and one Bridge — $142.77 on Amazon
No matter which starter kit you choose, the beautiful part of going with Philips Hue is that it's super easy to add extra bulbs or other elements to your ecosystem later.
Samsung SmartThings
SmartThings provides a full suite of options for home automation, which includes a few options for smart lights. You'll need a [SmartThings Hub] to get started, but from there you can connect plug-in smart switches for appliances, lamps and outdoors, and in-wall dimmers which support dimmable LED and CFL technologies along with legacy support for incandescent, halogen, Mark 10, and magnetic lighting loads.
You can also connect smart bulbs from Philips Hue or Osram to your SmartThings Hub, along with a host of other super handy home automation products that all work within the SmartThings ecosystem.
If you're mainly interested in smart lights, you can get a SmartThings Hub and an Osram bulb bundle. If complete home automation is your ultimate goal, you might be more interested in the SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit, then build your own lighting arsenal from the available SmartThings-compatible lighting options.
Insteon Hub
Insteon's offerings for smart home lighting mostly include in-wall dimmers and switches and plug-in dimmers. They do offer their own programmable, dimmable LED bulbs, available in two styles: 8W LED bulbs and 12-watt recessed bulbs. You can use the Insteon app to set bulbs into groups for scheduling and creating scenes, then take control via Alexa.
To start building out your Insteon smart lighting ecosystem, you should get the Insteon Starter Kit, which comes with the necessary Hub, and two Dimmer Plugs, perfect for setting up a voice controlled bedside lamp. From there, you'll need to buy compatible bulbs as you need them.
Insteon's system is a decent option for those looking for home automation, but overall their lighting options are somewhat lacking.
WeMo switches and outlets
WeMo offers Wi-Fi enabled smart switches and outlets that you can control via Alexa. The WeMo Light Switch can be used to replace any light switch in your home, letting you schedule and control your lights and appliances without the need of a central hub.
This one is better for the DIYers out there who are interested in manually creating their own home automation network with in-wall switches and plug-in adapters to control lamps and other small appliances. Those looking for hassle-free installation and smart bulb options are best looking elsewhere.
Lutron dimmers and switches
Lutron Caseta Wireless products offer a selection of smart dimmers and switches that connect via the Caseta Wireless Smart Bridge. Connect your Smart Bridge to Alexa allows you to control all the dimmers and switches with your voice.
Check out the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting In-Wall Dimmer Kit or the Plug-in Dimmer Kit to see what this system is all about. This is another route that's going to require DIY effort with initial setup and is also lacking branded LED bulb options, but the Hub is compatible with a bunch of other smart devices from leading brands including Ecobee, Nest, Honeywell, Logitech, and Sonos.
LIFX smart bulbs
LIFX offers a range of smart bulb selections for indoor and outdoor usage that are compatible with Alexa. Not only can you turn your LIFX bulbs on and off using only your voice, Alexa can also control and tweak your bulb color or light temperature so you always have complete control over your bulbs.
You can buy them individually or save money by bundling them into multipacks so you can upgrade bulbs around your home and link them all together via Alexa. They also sell bulbs with built-in infrared to enhance your security cam's vision, as well as LED strips to add some futuristic and colorful accents to your home. Check 'em out!
GE Link Smart LED Bulb
General Electric has a few smart bulb options available that work with Alexa but require a hub (compatible with SmartThings or Wink Hub 2.
You can get a standard A19 bulb for $29 (great if you already have a compatible smart home hub), or you can opt for the GE starter kit which includes two A19 bulbs and a compact GE Link Hub for just $75.
Other bulb sizes are also available.
TP-Link
TP-Link offers smart bulbs that connect to your home network via Wi-Fi and do not require a standalone hub. There are four bulb options, from a standard white dimmable bulb to a fully-customizable multi-color bulb.
All of TP-Link's bulbs are pairable with the Alexa app which allows you to control your lighting with your voice. TP-Link sells other smart home devices such as smart plugs which are also controllable via Alexa, as well as cloud-based cameras which are not.
Which should you get?
Thanks to Alexa's compatibility with a variety of smart light systems, you've got several great options for automating and customizing your home. Which system you go with will greatly depending on your current living situation.
If you're living in an apartment and are just looking to control some funky lighting options via Alexa voice controls, Philips Hue is your best bet. Buying a starter kit is a great investment that you can take with you as you move — and with the lifespan of LED lighting well exceeding a decade, you'll enjoy the freedom to rearrange, expand and easily move your Philips system wherever you go.
If you're a homeowner looking to integrate IoT devices throughout your home, you'll want to buy an Alexa-compatible hub that shares a wide range of compatibility with other brands and products, such as SmartThings or even a Wink Hub 2, then build out your smart bulb and other devices to the exact specifications of your home.
And if you're in the process of planning a home renovation, it might be worth looking at WeMo, Insteon, and Lutron's in-wall switches or dimmers to convert your existing home wiring into a smart lighting system that you can then control with your voice. Don't just update the look of your home — upgrade its functionality, then let Alexa control it all with the power of your own voice.
Updated December 25: Added the GE Link smart bulbs to our list!
Reader comments
These smart lights work with Amazon Alexa
IKEA Tradfri?
maybe you guys can help me out, as i still haven't found a single smart bulb that fits my needs yet...i guess most of my lamps are unique and/or i like bright lights?... i'd need: a 3-way 50-100-150 watt equivalent bulb, a few 75 watt equivalent bulbs, two 150 watt equivalents, and a 3-way 50-75-100 equivalent bulb. am i wrong, or does none of this exist in a smartbulb?!?
(i also have 1 lamp with 5 or 6 x 60W bulbs in it, so that would be mighty expensive to make "smart," yes?!)
The thing that isn't covered very well is the option between smart bulbs and smart 'outlets'. You can buy smart bulbs, those that have the electronics to receive and react to commands within the bulb itself, making them relatively expensive. The other option is you just buy regular bulbs, which can be LED or incandescent and move the control to what the light is plugged into. The second is much cheaper, initially and when the bulb burns out. Yes the life span of LED bulbs is long, but the life span of people is 80 yrs and many don't make it. I've had lot of LEDs die before their time. The drawback of the regular bulb, external control, is you don't get the 80 gazillion color option of the Hue like systems. If you need it, OK, but it costs you.
You don't need a 150-100-50 bulb, the light range will be due to the bulb dimming through a continuous range. A three way has three options. With typical smart installations you are getting full range dimmers. Even your 5-6 60W bulb thing isn't super expensive. You plug a controller into an outlet, and the fixture into that, or replace the wall switch if that is how they work. You can leave incandescents in there or get LEDs, just make sure the controller and lights are dimmable if you need that. Check out the explanations on Insteon's site to see how it all works.
I have a fairly extensive Insteon system in a reasonably big place, which would have cost a lot more using a Hue-like concept. You do need to have the hub if you want Echo control. Google Home doesn't support Insteon BTW. You can get Insteon control apps for Android and iOS, BTW, (and WP, but the app isn't as good). If you want some colored mode lighting you can do that where you need it, but if you are mostly just wanting white light you can control 'smartly', the regular bulb, smart controller is more reasonable.
I've got two TPLink smart bulbs for $20 each in lamp posts outside my house that work flawlessly. I have them programmed to turn on at sunset and off at sunrise. Never worry about having to adjust the times that way. The Kasa app works with Alexa and Google, so best of both worlds!
Agreed...Cree bulbs and Wink Hub V2 work like magic.
How do you not list Wink?? Wink controls all my smart bulbs including Philips Hue bulbs and lights. and even move...
Why no mention of the Xiaomi/Yeelight ones? They work absolutely fine with the Echo and are very competitively priced!
I got an echo and a Wemo switch to go with it for Christmas.. The Wemo sucks donkey man-hoods as it refuses to connect. Amazon sent another, nope. So I bought a TP-Link wifi bulb that should be in today. Lets see how it goes.
Tplink kasa
I was disappointed in the Philips Hue, after discovering that the bridge requires a wired connection from the bridge to the router. I'm using the Asus Google WiFi router, without the other ports. So, beware.
I'll be rounding up another router to make it work.
Wink Hub 2 with some Cree Connected lights for the win!
I've been using Osram Sylvania bulbs with my Echo/Alexa.. Works with several hubs and their own.. I even have them in the porch/patio lights and they handle it all like any regular bulb. It's great turning the lights on randomly when on vacation too. I wish they made track-light style smart bulbs and all will be good for me.
Can we get more articles about Google home compatible products?
The list isn't that long... http://www.androidcentral.com/these-products-and-services-work-google-home
Just picked up some of the WeMo switches on a great deal, already had some TP Link smart plugs and a smart IR remote device. For most uses, I would probably recommend smart switches over smart bulbs--presumably much cheaper in the long run since you don't have to re-purchase the smarts every time a bulb burns out.
OSRAM Lightify LED's also work with Alexa... the skill you need to use them together, the Lightify skill, is misleading when entering the serial number. You must enter the prefix to the serial number OSR0 with the rest of the serial number to get it to work, which is different than the rest of the configuration setup instructions for other apps which only requires the number without the prefix. Other than that, it works great.
Same here. I've been using the bulbs since launch.
Nothing
I dont really understand buying bulbs when you could buy 1 switch or outlet and control many bulbs. I guess maybe for color changing... tho how often are you really going to be changing colors after the novelty wears off?
Changing the color temp on white bulbs is pretty useful day to day... Overall tho I think people just go for the bulbs because it's easier/quicker to install and/or change if you aren't in love with it. The article lays it out well IMO, homeowners going all in from the ground up are surely better off with outlets and switches but a lot of people will still reach for the bulbs regardless.
I have a good deal of bulbs, but I agree. Heading towards changing all of my switches. Then in the rooms that I want to change colors, I'll just do both.
The bulbs are pretty awesome for lamps that are plugged in to non switched outlets, or the hue if you want to do fancy color options (like in my TV room). Plus not everyone will be savvy enough to replace electrical outlets and switches. With that being said, i do replace the outlets and wall switches whenever I can.
It is very situational, I had this four way switch setup that was very daunting and expensive...three smart dimmable bulbs at $20 each were the best choice
Yea i guess that's a fair point. Still gets confusing when you start reaching for the switch and nothing happens.. then you go for the app and nothing happens because while fumbling with the switches you turned it off so your smart bulb is braindead without power. An awful lot of work to turn a light on.
I guess if you replace all real switches with wireless hue switches and just hardwire the power then that works.
Yeah, I just got an Echo Dot for Christmas and been looking at the best way to go about getting connected lighting around the house. As an electrician it makes no sense to me to buy bulbs that are useless the second someone turns a light off using standard switches. I'll be getting smart light switches for the ceiling lights and smart bulbs for all the lamps that are plugged into wall outlets. Seems like the most sensible thing to do for my house and situation at least.
You can get controllers that plug into the outlet that the lamp is plugged into, and the lamp plugs into the controller. Doesn't stop people from turning off the lamp at the lamp, but that would be the same for a smart bulb. If it is a switched outlet, change the switch. Be careful with switched outlets. You can buy On/Off wall switches and dimmer wall switches. Not generally good to put a dimmer on a switched outlet, lest someone plugs a fan, radio, or vacuum cleaner into it.
For the original poster with the 4-way switch situation, you do need to know a bit about wiring to work this. You need to essentially take two of the switches out of the circuit, replace the remaining one with a controllable switch, that turns the load on and off. The other two switch locations are replaced with switches that just send a signal to control the one that controls the load, leaving you with the same three switch capability you have now. This is the Insteon way of doing this, but most of the other options have you leaving all the switches alone, because they need to stay 'on' for the light to work.
Erm... TP-Link?!
Cheapest solution out there right now for Alexa.
This website has a direction? Isn't the name of a website supposed to reflect the 'direction'? Change the name.
I also get my world news from USA Today. You should go tell them to change their name also; I do see how this stuff can be confusing.
That's certainly less local than the New York Times.
Please tell me what this article has to do with Android?
For real? It's been openly discussed that the direction of this website goes beyond the scope of android.
Many android/tech enthusiasts bought an Amazon Echo (I did).
Many of these Echo owners are interested in cool techy things to do with said purchase (I am).
This write up was exactly what I was looking for as I am in the market for smart lights.
I appreciate that the site agrees that there is a world outside of android, imagine if you had to write about android every single day... We are tech enthusiast, keep it coming
I have an Amazon Alexa app on my Pixel and it allows me to interface with my Dots and Shows, and interact with my smart home from my Android phone. In fact when you get an Echo, you best have an Android (or iOS) phone to set it up. You can do it from a Windows PC, but you have to dig to figure that out.
Erm... Wink?!
;)
Maybe they skipped Wink because they don't make their own light bulbs but I would agree that Wink should be talked about a bit more. Wink Hub 2 is awesome and it works flawlessly with Amazon Echo incorporating all of my home devices.
Yep, that's exactly why I didn't include Wink, though I do give the Wink Hub 2 a shoutout in the conclusion :)
that's BS because what about SmartThings then?? they don't make there own bulbs just like wink but you have them listed
Erm... Lifx?!
Fantastic bulbs, work great with Alexa and no hub required.
Seconded! I have tried a lot of the different bulbs and LIFX are great, they have the best Android App and really good light bulbs.