The Essential Phone features one of the most unique-looking screens we've ever seen on an Android phone. With tiny bezels around the display and the unique camera divot at the top, it's a phone that's sure to stand out from the crowd for some time.

But you'll want people to be staring at your Essential Phone for the right reasons. That means keeping it protected from scratches, cracks and worse with a quality screen protector. We've rounded up some of your best screen protector options and the good news is there's value to be had across the board.

First up is this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from amFilm. These screen protectors are just .33mm thick but will provide the necessary protection for your Essential Phone against drops, bumps, scratches, and normal wear and tear.

This kit includes everything required for a clean installation: wet and dry wipes, dust removal stickers, and a squeeze card for removing any air bubbles. With this two-pack, you'll have a backup in case your first one takes a hit on behalf of your phone. Get yours for just $8!

Two is good, but three is better! If you're seeking out the best value on tempered glass screen protectors for your new Essential Phone, look no further than Mr Shield's offerings. You get three slabs of rugged tempered glass that feature rounded edges for a smooth feel for your fingers, along with everything you need for a clean installation — all for only $8 on Amazon.

These protectors are also covered by Mr Shield's lifetime replacement warranty, which means they will send you a replacement free of charge if you run into an issue during installation such as air bubbles.

Tempered glass is typically the way to go, but if you're more concerned about scuffs and scratches on your screen, a film screen protector should offer adequate protection. That makes this 8-pack of Essential Phone screen protectors from J&D Tech virtually a lifetime supply for only $8.

Made from high-quality PET film, these screen protectors feature a matte finish that helps to cut down on glare and they're also resistant to fingerprint smudges. It protects the full display, but does not provide edge-to-edge coverage because of the curved edges of the phone — but it does allow these screen protectors to be compatible with cases. You just get the eight screen protectors in the box, so you'll have to do the work to ensure the screen is clean during installation, but then again you'll have seven other tries to get it right if you mess up the first time.

