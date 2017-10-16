Storage for phones, drones and more, oh my!

Is this deal for me?

In a world where we stream more media than we consume, one may think that local storage is not as important as it once was. That couldn't be further from the truth, though. With companies like Spotify, Netflix and others allowing you to save your favorite media for offline access, having enough storage space is even more important now than it was.

As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon is offering big discounts on SanDisk microSD cards, dropping the prices to near historic lows on most of them. Whether you just want a smaller 32GB card to add to your Amazon Fire Tablet, or want 200GB to add to your phone, this deal has you covered.

These microSD cards are just a small part of a larger one-day SanDisk sale that's going on over at Amazon. Be sure to check out the whole sale and stock up on what you need today!

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on these microSD cards. Odds are some holiday gifts you'll buy this year will need a microSD card to make them work properly, so grab one while it's discounted.

- These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on these microSD cards. Odds are some holiday gifts you'll buy this year will need a microSD card to make them work properly, so grab one while it's discounted. Things to know before you buy! - This is a daily deal. That means it is here today and gone tomorrow. Be sure to check out all the options, and stock up on the ones that you need.

See at Amazon