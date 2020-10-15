These Samsung phones can use Verizon's nationwide 5G right now

What you need to know
- Verizon's nationwide 5G network is available now with the right Samsung Galaxy phone.
- More 5G capable phones will support the new network in the coming weeks with a software update.
- Several Samsung Galaxy 5G phones are receiving updates now to use the network.
Verizon Wireless recently announced a nationwide 5G network to fill in the gaps between its faster Ultra Wideband 5G. This new network was announced at Apple's iPhone event on October 13, 2020, and uses DSS to share its existing LTE spectrum with 5G as needed. Verizon says this network covers 200 million people.
Android phones are fully capable of supporting this network and according to George Koroneos, Verizon tech storyteller, few models from Samsung are the first to be updated to access nationwide 5G on Verizon. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G series device, S20 5G UW, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, A71 5G UW, or A51 5G UW, keep an eye out for a software update that will allow you to hop on the new network.
If you have another Verizon 5G capable device, you'll likely receive an update in the coming weeks adding support for the new 5G network. You can check out Verizon's coverage map to see if you'll be covered on by this new 5G network. Unlike Verizon's Ultra Wideband network, all Verizon customers should be able to use this network if they have a compatible phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
