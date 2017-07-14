Which products and services work with Google Home?
Google first introduced Google Home to the world back in May at Google I/O 2016, later revealing the final product alongside the Pixel in October. From everything we've seen, Google Home seems primed to eventually link up with any smart device in your home and allow you to control everything with just the sound of your voice.
Google has announced which products and services will be supported at launch, but there's sure to be plenty more to come in the future. Continue to check back to this article in the coming months, as we'll surely be updating this list as more products and services are added. We've broken things down into two categories — home automation products and supported services.
Home automation
- Chromecast
- Nest
- SmartThings
- Phillips Hue
- LIFX Smart Lights
- TP-Link Smart Home
- Vivint Home Security
- Rachio Sprinklers
- Logitech Harmony
- Geeni Connected Tech
- August Smart Locks
- iHome Control
- Hive Home Automation
- Honeywell
- NuBryte Smart Home Automation
- Smartika
Supported services
Chromecast
It should come as little surprise that Google Home works with Chromecast. Google hit it out of the park with their compact, Wi-Fi enabled dongles for video or audio that you simply hook up to your TV or stereo and allow you to stream media straight from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
Google Home takes things to the next level by allowing you cast video and audio from its supported services using only your voice. As if Chromecast wasn't convenient enough already. I can think of many scenarios where I might want to pull up something from YouTube or change a playlist while I'm busy in the kitchen or otherwise preoccupied. Currently only YouTube is supported for video, but expect more services to be added — Netflix, Hulu and the like — as time goes on. We've linked to the 2015 model below, which remains a fantastic value at only $35... but it only displays at 1080p. If you're interested in some higher definition, Google is set to start shipping a new Chromecast for 2016 — the Chromecast Ultra — which costs twice as much but supports 4K video.
Chromecast-enabled TVs and Speakers
If you're looking to upgrade your home theatre setup and would like streamline things with less dongles, there's a growling selection of Smart TVs with Chromecast built right, with 4K sets available from the following brands:
For streaming audio, the biggest gap currently is a lack of support for Sonos. There doesn't appear to be any timetable for adding Sonos into the Google Home ecosystem which is frustrating for anyone who's invested in — or looking to start building out — a Sonos system throughout their home.
But you still have options. Nine brands currently offer Chromecast-enabled speakers, soundbars and subwoofers:
Nest
Nest is one of the best known manufacturers of smart home automation products, which include self-learning, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors and security cameras.
With Google Home and a Nest thermostat, you'll be able to effortlessly control the temperature of your home using only your voice. Nest also works well with other smart products, such as lights, doorbells, and smart locks.
SmartThings
Samsung's SmartThings is a very capable and customizable home automation system that features five different smart sensors for home monitoring, all linked together wirelessly via the Hub. The SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit comes with a Hub, two Multipurpose Sensors, a Motion Sensor and an Outlet. You can configure them however you like in your home, then get instant notifications if anything is out of the normal. You can also buy additional sensors, including an Arrival Sensor and a Water Leak Sensor.
SmartThings is incredibly versatile as it is, but we're super excited to see what integration with Google Home will look like.
Phillips Hue
Phillips is one of the leading manufacturers of wireless LED smart bulbs. The Phillips Hue lineup features a multitude of different lighting options for around your home, which must be configured through the Phillips Hue Bridge via. You're able to connect up to 50 lights to one Bridge and then configure and control them in so many different ways.
We should expect Google Home to work just as well with Phillips Hue lights as it does with Apple Home Kit, meaning you'll be able to set and adjust your Phillips Hue lights throughout your house without leaving the couch, or easily turn off all the lights when you're leaving the house or it's time for bed.
LIFX Smart Lights
LIFX offers their third generation of smart bulbs for both indoors and outdoors. Both offer 1100 lumens of brightness, with options to customize the look with 16 million colors and 1000 shades of warm to cool whites.
A single bulb starts at $59.99, but if you're planning to do up your home with LIFX bulbs, you're definitely better off buying in bulk. You save $66 by getting the Master Pack, which comes with six bulbs.
TP-Link Smart Home
TP-Link offers a line of smart plugs and switches that allow you to convert the lamps and appliances you already own into smart devices you can automate to power on or control with your voice.
Their newest smart plug, the Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, is their most compact option yet, leaving the second outlet free.
Wink hub automation
Wink's latest smart home hub, the Wink Hub 2, works with products from Z-Wave and Zigbee, offering a wide range of home automation options.
If you've built your home automation around a Wink Hub, you can control all your Wink-compatible lighting products (lightbulbs, switches, dimmers, and outlets) and thermostats using Google Assistant on Google home. It's all integrated right into the Google Home app, letting you group lights in specific rooms and control everything using only your voice and Google Assistant.
Vivint Home Security
Vivint offers complete home automation and security packages for those who don't want to piece their home automation together one component at a time. The system features a main control panel that moderates communication between you and all your home automation devices, including lights, security cameras, thermostats, and smart locks. The main console features a touch-screen dashboard and two-way talk to Vivint Smart Home security monitoring teams.
Beginning in April, Vivint will integrate with Google Home allowing you full control over your smart home security and devices around your home using only your voice. If you're interested, you'll need to call Vivint to inquire about pricing and set up an installation appointment.
Rachio Sprinklers
If your home has an automated sprinkler system, Rachio wants to save you money on your water bill by optimizing your sprinkler system to only turn on when it needs to. They offer a Wi-Fi-connected controller for your sprinkler system which checks the local forecast and will adjust schedules based on past, present, and future weather, and will also make intelligent seasonal adjustments as needed.
With the new Google Assistant integration, you will be able to control your sprinkler system using only your voice to turn the water on or off, and also update your schedule as needed.
Logitech Harmony
Logitech continues to dominate the smart remote sector, with its Harmony Elite remote and hub package allowing you to connect and control more devices than ever from the couch.
With the latest integration with Google Assistant, you can do even more without even picking up the remote at all!
Geeni Connected Tech
Geeni Offers intuitive solutions for your smart home automation goals. Their products range from security cameras, lighting, as well as smart plugs and power strips. Everything is controlled in the Geeni app, but now with integration with Google Assistant, you also have the option to control things with your voice, too.
August Smart Locks
August offers elegant smart locks to help keep your home secure. You're able to remotely control your front door from anywhere using the August Connect app.
With the new integration with Google Assistant, you'll be able to ask Google to confirm whether your front door is unlocked when you're expecting company, and lock the doors when you're headed to bed. Both the first and second generations of August Smart Locks are compatible with Google Assistant, though you'll also need a August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to get everything connected.
iHome Control
iHome has been a popular name in home speakers and alarm clocks that connect to your smartphone, so it should come as little surprise that the company has also gotten into the smart home sector.
They feature a line of smart home accessories that work with Google Assistant, including the SmartMonitor, which offers 24/7 home monitoring using built-in sensors for motion, temperature, light, sound, and humidity.
They also offer three different smart plug models, with the iSP8 model including a handy RF remote control with programmable buttons that allow you to control individual or grouped plugs without opening your phone. It's a great option for guests or younger kids in the home.
Hive Home Automation
Hive offers a full suite of home automation products which allow you to set up smart automation for comfort and security. The products they offer include a home hub, smart thermostat, motion sensors, smart plugs, and smart bulbs. You're able to control everything using Google Assistant by creating some commands using IFTTT.
Hive offers their products via a monthly subscription service — the standard package is available for $29.99 a month and includes a Hive Hub, two Hive Active Plugs, four Hive Active Lights, two Window or Door Sensors, one Motion Sensor, and the Hive Active Thermostat. It's a bit of a different model for smart home automation, but might be appealing to renters or folks not ready to fully invest in owning home automation products just yet
Honeywell
Honeywell offers a wide range of home automation solutions for around your home that are built into its Tuxedo Touch Home Security and Automation Controller. Honeywell's products use Z-Wave and are fully compatible with Google Home.
If you're looking to connect your Z-Wave-enabled thermostat, smart bulbs, smart locks, and other smart home products together via a single home hub, with mobile integration that allows you to control everything remotely from your smartphone, Honeywell offers a compelling
Read more about the Honeywell Home Automation system here, then visit the Honeywell website to find a dealer location near you.
NuBryte Smart Home Automation
NuBryte offers a smart home automation solution that's pretty comprehensive and customizable. The system is built around the NuBryte Touchpoint Smart Console, which NuBryte recommends putting one in each of the main rooms of your home.
Each console replaces the light switch in the room (available in single and double switch models) and includes built-in camera for motion detection, touch-free controls for your lighting, a built-in intercom for room-to-room communication and whole home broadcasting when it's time for dinner, along with a home hub for integrating other smart home sensors and integrations. Full integration with Google Home means you'll be able to control things in a room without a console by using your voice.
NuBryte is coming out with their own line of complementary smart switches as well, which are expected to launch this summer.
Smartika
Smartika is a Canadian company that offers rather stylish home automation products for lighting your home which are fully compatible with Google Home as well as Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.
Everything is controlled via the Smartika Hub, which lets you create groups and scenes by programming automated functions. The Hub also lets you connect to the Smartika mobile app, which lets you easily interconnect and control all your Smartika products.
Beyond the Hub, Smartika offers five different lighting fixtures, which range from $135 for a recessed ceiling lights to $500 for a full tracklight setup with four adjustable lights — perfect for a kitchen renovation.
Installation is available for those living in Quebec and Ontario, otherwise you're left to install things on your own via the included installation and user manual.
Spotify
Over 100 million people use Spotify for all their music streaming needs. Of those, 40 million are paid subscribers. The point here is that Spotify is massively popular and if you aren't already using it, you probably know a bunch of people who do.
With Google Home, simply say "OK Google", followed by your favourite artist, album, song, or playlist, and your music will almost instantly start playing through the Google Home speaker. This is absolutely perfect for playing music in the kitchen when your hands are too messy to be handling a phone, or for setting the right mood for a party or intimate evening. We're also eager to see how smooth it is to use Google Home to cast your Spotify music to your Chromecast Audio-enabled speakers for an even better audio experience.
Pandora
Pandora is a fantastic music recommendation platform which is used by over 200 million people in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. It's a customizable internet radio streaming service that allows you to curate your own streams using algorithms that recommends new music it knows you'll love based on your musical tastes and how you've rated other music.
With Google Home, you'll be able to throw on your favorite Pandora station using just your voice. In its current iteration, Google Assistant is unable to identify songs like Shazam or other apps of that sort, but we'd hope to see your Google Assistant give you the information about a song you've just discovered on Pandora, just by asking "what song is playing?" as well as an option to rate songs and skip if necessary.
Google Play Music
Kind of a no brainer, but Google Home will obviously play well with Google Play Music. And that's great news, since Google has slowly build its core music app to encompass a full-fledged streaming service featuring 35 million songs available on-demand (with a subscription) along with mood- and activity-based stations (you may have known it as Songza), along with being a great option for podcasts. A natural fit with Google Home, you'll definitely want to get a Google Play Music subscription if you don't already have one.
TuneIn
Believe it or not, but some people actually prefer to listen to the radio. TuneIn is absolutely the go-to app for accessing online radio, music, and talk stations. Even with the free version, you get access to over 100,000 radio stations from around the world, along with over five million podcasts as well. If you decide to upgrade to the premium subscription, you'll also get access to live NFL and MLB play-by-play, along with a large library of audiobooks.
It will be really interesting to see how third-party streaming services such as TuneIn are integrated into the Google Home experience via the Google Assistant, whether you'll be able to make a broad request ("Play a top-40 radio station from the UK in TuneIn") or stick to more specific requests based on your app usage ("Play my favorite local radio station in TuneIn").
YouTube
YouTube is another obvious starting point for Google to incorporating video search and playback controls with Google Home. Some might be disappointed with a lack of support at launch for Netflix, Hulu and other video services, but with so much content available on YouTube and natural alignment within Google's existing ecosystem (hello, Chromecast), it's a great place for Google to fine tune their voice searching capabilities before opening things up for other video services.
Google Assistant on the Pixel currently only works well with YouTube for video — you can ask to open up Netflix or other apps, but have to navigate the rest of the way from there. But we're likely not too far off from being able to come home, say "OK Google, cast The Office on Netflix to the living room" and binge watch the night away, for better or for worse.
YouTube is also the world's largest music streaming service, becoming such a primary destination for lovers of music that they came out with the YouTube Music app. A subscription to YouTube Red is required.
The YouTube Music app isn't available for everyone just yet, but it too is listed as being compatible with Google Home. The Pixel's Google Assistant frequently completes music requests using YouTube, so we'd imagine it to be just as smooth an experience with Google Home.
IFTTT
IFTTT is a free web service that lets you create chains of conditional commands, called "recipes," to automate processes between apps and smart home devices. IFTTT is an abbreviation of "If This Then That", and that's exactly how the recipes function. For example, say you're concerned about your teenager getting into the liquor cabinet when you're away. If you have a SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor on the liquor cabinet door, you can create an IFTTT recipe that goes "if the liquor cabinet door is opened, call my phone," so you'll know instantly if something's up.
IFTTT is compatible with a ridiculous number of IoT devices, applications, and online services — including Google's OnHub router — and is something you should definitely check out with or without Google Home.
Check out IFTTT recipes created for Google Assistant
What do you think?
Are there any services or products you're hoping to connect and control via Google Home? Let us know in the comments!
Updated July, 2017: Added new smart home products compatible with Google Home from iHome, Hive, Honeywell, NuBryte, and Smartika.
