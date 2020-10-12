Amazon has several versions of the Blink security cameras, but the Blink Mini is one of the newest. Thanks to Prime Day you can try it out for just $24.99. That's $10 off the regular price and $5 better than any previous deal we've seen. The cameras have only been around since April, so this is your chance to get one at its most affordable price yet.
The sale on the Blink Mini keeps going, too. Combine a Blink Mini with Amazon's Echo Show 5 and get both devices for $49.99. The Echo Show 5 normally goes for $70 even though it's on sale for $45 for Prime Day. Even at that sale price, it means you're getting the Blink Mini for just $5 more. That's huge value.
Ditch the wires
Amazon Blink Mini security camera
Save on one Blink Mini. Save on two. Bundle the camera with an Echo Show 5. Set your new gear up anywhere in your home and record 1080p video.
$24.99
$34.99 $10 off
Remember these deals are for Amazon Prime Day, and you will need to be a Prime member to see them. The Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini combo shows as something ridiculous like $125 without a Prime membership. That's overpriced even buying those two individually on a normal day, so be sure you use that membership or at least the 30-day free trial.
Blink's Mini camera is the newest in the Blink lineup. It is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. As Blink is owned by Amazon, you know it will work flawlessly with Alexa meaning your new Echo Show 5 can show you a live stream from the camera whenever you want. It offers motion detection, smartphone alerts, and two-way audio too.
