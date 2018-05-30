If you don't use a lot of mobile data, want your phone service to be as easy to understand as possible, and/or like being connected to all of Google's services, Project Fi is absolutely worth looking into.

For just $20/month for unlimited calls/texts and then $10 per GB of data you use, Project Fi is one of the most compelling MVNOs around — especially when you factor in its excellent roaming support, nationwide coverage, and Bill Protection feature that essentially gives you unlimited everything for just $80/month.

As great as all of this is, however, Project Fi only works with select smartphones. Google's been steadily expanding this list over the years, but it's still fairly limited.

Here's a list of all the phones that currently work on Project Fi.

Google Pixel 2/2 XL

Unsurprisingly, the best way to experience Project Fi is with Google's own Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both phones come with the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, the best smartphone cameras on the market right now, and first-in-line access to new versions of Android + security patches.

While the Pixel 2/2 XL are great to use on any carrier, they're a perfect fit for Project Fi thanks to their embedded eSIMs. When you buy a Pixel 2, you don't have to buy a SIM card to use it on Project Fi. Instead, there's SIM technology built into the phones so you can connect to Fi's service with just a few taps.

The Pixel 2 costs $649 (or $27.04/month for 24 months) while the larger Pixel 2 XL costs $849 ($25.38 for 24 months)

Google Pixel/Pixel XL

Although they're no longer sold on Project Fi, the original Pixel and Pixel XL work just fine with the service.

You won't find the eSIM technology that the Pixel 2 series has, but if you already own the first-gen Pixel or can find a solid deal on it, Project Fi's a great home for the phone.

Nexus 6P/Nexus 5X

Similar to the Pixel and Pixel XL, both the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X also work on Project Fi. These were the two of the first phones that pioneered the service, and while you can't buy them from Fi anymore, they work like any other one you can get.

I wouldn't recommend picking up a Nexus 6P or 5X in 2018, but if you already own one, you owe it to yourself to try it out on Project Fi.

Nexus 6

This is it. The very first phone that officially supported Project Fi. The Nexus 6 was an incredibly interesting device and was a night and day difference compared to the Nexus 5 that came out a year before it.

The Nexus 6 was comically large and carried a hefty retail starting price of $650, but even so, was still a lot of fun to use.

You can rock the Nexus 6 on Project Fi just fine even in 2018, but like the Nexus 6P and 5X, I wouldn't recommend buying it as your daily driver.

Moto G6

Going back to phones you can actually purchase on Fi, the Moto G6 is currently the cheapest option available.

For just $249 (currently on sale for $199), the Moto G6 offers a glass design, 5.7-inch 2160 x 1080 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

Other specs include 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera with its own flash, and a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge. Add that together with Android 8.0 Oreo, and you've got one heck of a phone for not much dough.

Moto X4 (Android One version)

If you've got a bit more cash to spend but still don't want to break the bank, the Moto X4 is another excellent choice.

The X4 is slightly smaller than the G6 with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 display but still offers a premium glass and metal body. There are dual 12MP + 8MP rear cameras, impressive 16MP front-facing camera, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

You'd normally spend $399 for the Moto X4, but right now Project Fi is selling it for just $249.

LG G7 ThinQ

The G7 ThinQ might look like a generic 2018 Android phone at first glance, and while it is in some regards, offers a few unique features that help it stand out.

First off, you've got the basics of a 6.1-inch 18:9 LCD display, 3,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

The G7's most unique features include a secondary wide-angle rear camera, incredibly loud "Boom Box" speaker, and impressive haptics, but it's up to you if those extra goodies are enough to justify the phone's $749 (or $31.21/month) asking price.

LG V35 ThinQ

Last but not least, the most expensive phone in Project Fi's lineup is the LG V35 ThinQ. The V35 is essentially a repackaging of last year's V30 with updated specs, making it an interesting mix of old and new.

Under the hood is the Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, 3,300 mAh battery, and the G7's front and rear cameras. However, the V35 doesn't have a notch and uses the V30's so-so 6-inch pOLED display.

You'll pay a hefty $899 ($37.46/month) to own the V35, making this a phone that only die-hard LG fans will likely be attracted to.

