OontZ Angle 3 speakers are some of the most popular and well-rated available on Amazon, and today only you can save 30% or more on a variety of OontZ audio products there while supplies last. The sale includes super-portable wireless speakers as well as affordable Bluetooth earbuds from as little as $18. These are some of the best prices we've seen on these items, though you don't have long to make the most of the deals.
Sounds like a deal
OontZ Angle 3 Series Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds
Several models of well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds are now on sale for today only, including the powerful Ultra Pro speaker at its best price yet and affordable BudZ down to $19.
From $18
There are a lot of Oontz Angle 3 speakers, but the highly reviewed 3rd-gen Angle 3 speaker is a great choise at just $18.18. It has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers. The bass output is enhanced as well with a passive bass radiator. The battery life lasts up to 14 hours, and it has a built-in mic for hands-free communication.
Alternatively, the Pro version is on sale with 25% off, dropping it down to a new low, plus a further $7 off with the on-page coupon. It packs 21W of audio power for room-filling volume and you can connect a pair of speakers for stereo sound. It's also IPX7-rated for water-resistance.
For earphones, check out the OontZ true wireless BudZ. They are down to a new record-low price $22.49 and you can save a further $3 on that by clipping the coupon on their product page before adding to your cart. The Budz feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable true wireless experience and come with a charging case for 12 hours of battery life. The Ultra model is also on sale for a best-ever price right now.
Be sure to take a look at the entire promotion to see what's on offer. No matter what you go for, you'll be scoring a great price on it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fit and feeling good: How I'm using Google Fit to stave off 2020's chaos
A summer spent indoors and the frantic pace of the fall launch season have left me being significantly less active this year, but with Google Fit and the TicWatch Pro 3, I'm trying to claw my way back.
Snapdragon chips are going to make Chromebooks even better
Snapdragon Chromebooks mean better battery life and connectivity. Both are things that most every Chromebook user wants more of!
I turned off my phone for a day and it was the best decision I made in 2020
The internet is great and useful for so many things. But a day without it was like a reboot inside me. You should try it.
Pump up your Echo Dot Kids' Edition with these Bluetooth speakers
Unfortunately, the speaker found on the Echo Dot Kids isn't the best. Luckily, there are plenty of speaker options available on the market for you to pair with the Echo Dot Kids. Here are a few of our favorite choices and why.