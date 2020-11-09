OontZ Angle 3 speakers are some of the most popular and well-rated available on Amazon, and today only you can save 30% or more on a variety of OontZ audio products there while supplies last. The sale includes super-portable wireless speakers as well as affordable Bluetooth earbuds from as little as $18. These are some of the best prices we've seen on these items, though you don't have long to make the most of the deals.

There are a lot of Oontz Angle 3 speakers, but the highly reviewed 3rd-gen Angle 3 speaker is a great choice at just $18.18. It has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers. The bass output is enhanced as well with a passive bass radiator. The battery life lasts up to 14 hours, and it has a built-in mic for hands-free communication.

Alternatively, the Pro version is on sale with 25% off, dropping it down to a record-low price. It packs 21W of audio power for room-filling volume and you can connect a pair of speakers for stereo sound. It's also IPX7-rated for water-resistance.

For earphones, check out the OontZ true wireless BudZ. They are back down to their record-low price of $22.49. The Budz feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable true wireless experience and come with a charging case for 12 hours of battery life. The Ultra model is also on sale for a best-ever price right now.

Be sure to take a look at the entire promotion to see what's on offer. No matter what you go for, you'll be scoring a great price on it.