Wasserstein is the first company we'll highlight. They offer eight styles of silicone skins for your outdoor Nest Cam, allowing you to find the right color to match the exterior of your home. The skins included will cover the camera body itself along with the magnetic mount to add an extra bit of protection from the elements. These are easy enough to slip onto your Nest Cam, as long as you haven't already mounted the Nest Cam to the side of your home. You can get a single skin for one camera for just $9.99, or double down with a two-pack starting as low as $11.99. Wasserstein also makes other accessories for Next Cam Outdoors, including a suction cup mounting bracket, or a twisty gooseneck mount to help open up options for installing your Nest Cams around your home. See at Amazon Meffort Silicone Case for Nest Outdoor Camera

If you're planning to install a Nest Cam along a wall of your home that isn't protected by your roof, you might be very interested in this offering from Meffort. Unlike the other skins on this list, Meffort has included a bit of an overhang on its skin to better protect the camera from sun glare and rain. It may confuse would-be intruders into mistaking it for an outdoor light. These covers are available in either black or brown for just $9 each, and are a great option for your Outdoor Nest Cam. See at Amazon Sully Silicone Skins for Next Camera [2-pack]