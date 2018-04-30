Odds are you've heard of iOttie's awesome car mounts in the past, but did you know the company also sells some with wireless charging capabilities built in? They may sound expensive, but right now at Amazon they are on sale for 32% off, which drops the price down to just $33.95. There are two different options available, one which goes into a CD slot and one which clips into your vehicle's air vents. Obviously, if your vehicle doesn't have a CD player, you won't be able to pick this option, and the air vent one is pretty universal.

Of course, you'll need to have a compatible phone, like the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, or similar. The cigarette plug has a built-in USB port as well, so you can charge another device via a USB cable while wirelessly charging your main phone.

Both options were released back in February and have never dropped in price before this deal, so don't miss out.

