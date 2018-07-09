Amazon has a pair of great Ecovacs Deebot RoboVacs on sale as part of its Gold Box deals of the day. Both of the models are slightly different, and with just $20 separating the prices, it will come down to personal preference and what you need from the vacuum. The Deebot 901, which is down to $279.98 from an average price of around $400, has more premium features than the $259.98 Ozmo 601 does.

The Deebot 901 is more of a Roomba competition than the Ozmo 601. It integrates with Amazon's Alexa, maps out your floor so you can view the cleanings in real-time using the app, has systematic path cleaning, protective sensors, and you can prevent it from going in certain areas if you wish. There's also a setting to have it resume cleaning after it charges, so if your area is larger than it can clean with its 100-minute runtime, it will head back to the charging station to recharge, and then go back and pick up where it left off. A Roomba with similar features would set you back over $600.

While the Ozmo 601 may not have as many of the premium features that the 901 has, it does have a few tricks of its own. This one is a robot vacuum and mop, meaning you can add water and cleaner to the reservoir to have it mop your hard surfaces, getting them even cleaner than if it were to just vacuum. You'll want to make sure that you don't have carpet in the area that you're using this, though, since it lacks some of the intelligent features that would allow you to map where it does and doesn't go.

Given the choice between the two, I'd personally opt for the 901. I have one in my house and it gets used 7 days a week. We have three pets and a mix of hardwood floors and carpet downstairs. It's set to vacuum before we wake up and does a great job. During the day we use it to clean up dirt, dust, and crumbs from the floor as well, and being able to set it to do a certain area instead of the whole floor is a huge help.

These deals are all exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren't already a member, you'll want to sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

See at Amazon