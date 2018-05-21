As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon is offering some pretty sweet discounts on a variety of Orbit's popular irrigation products. The best deal here is the B-hyve smart sprinkler controller, which is down to $68.20. This normally sells for closer to $100, and we've never seen it drop quite this low before. It's similar to the discounted Rachio system, except it comes in at a fraction of the price with many of the same features.

If you don't already have a sprinkler system installed at your house, you can opt for the Yard Enforcer motion activated sprinkler for $40.99. This stakes into the ground and you run a hose to it. You can set it to automatically detect motion to activate, which will help keep those unwanted guests from overtaking your garden. Lastly, the programmable hose faucet timer is down to $18.66, and this is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to turn automate watering your grass. You can set the run times from it and let it run as you please, or manually override it for when you need a little extra water.

Irrigation systems can keep your lawn looking green and everything great, but they can also cost you a small fortune on your water bill. These discounted Orbit products will easily pay for themselves over time and help you save money in the long run, so be sure to grab them now.

