What was your game of choice as a kid? The one you pumped all your change into? The one where you actually had to travel to it just to play, instead of simply turning on your TV? Play it again and forever with one of the Arcade 1Up gaming machines. Each one has a selection of classic arcade games and an outer decor with logos and art. Pick the one with your favorite game or buy them all and laugh maniacally when you realize you don't have to pump quarters in to keep playing.

Pre-orders start now but the cabinets don't release until September 25. Arcade 1Up plans to release five cabinets total. If you want to buy one, you'll want to be looking at Walmart. There you can find four of five currently available for pre-order at $299. GameStop is selling the cabinets, too, but for $399.99.

Street Fighter cabinet: Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo, and Street Fighter II The New Challengers (Walmart/GameStop)

Centipede cabinet: Centipede, Crystal Castles, Missile Command, and Atari Millipede (Walmart/GameStop)

Asteroids cabinet: Asteroids, Tempest, Major Havoc, and Lunar Lander (Walmart/GameStop.

Rampage cabinet: Rampage, Gauntlet, Joust, and Defender (Walmart/GameStop)

That last one is my personal favorite because it has the game I spent most of my time playing - Joust. Love that game. Heck, if I ever find my way to an arcade bar these days it's the game I still play the most. Stupid pterodactyls.

Each cabinet has a 17-inch LCD screen, licensed artwork, and controls for multiplayer. These aren't exactly full-sized arcade cabinets, coming in at 45.8 x 23 x 19 inches and weighing 63 pounds. While much larger than novelty cabinets we've seen before, you'll probably still want to play these in a sitting position.

