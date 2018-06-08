These are the Xiaomi phones that will be updated to MIUI 10

Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 alongside the Mi 8 at the end of May, and during the Remi Y2 unveil in India the manufacturer detailed the global version of the ROM.

A key addition in MIUI 10 is Xiaomi's AI camera tweaks, which facilitate portrait mode on devices with a single imaging sensor. The ROM also includes display gestures as standard, a redesigned multitasking pane, new system sounds, and much more.

Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 9 update to over 40 devices, and the MIUI 10 update will be making its way to over 25 phones over the course of the year. The update is slated to hit newer devices like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5/5A, and the Mi Max 2, as well as older phones — the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, and even the Mi 3.