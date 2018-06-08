These are the Xiaomi phones that will be updated to MIUI 10

Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 alongside the Mi 8 at the end of May, and during the Remi Y2 unveil in India the manufacturer detailed the global version of the ROM.
A key addition in MIUI 10 is Xiaomi's AI camera tweaks, which facilitate portrait mode on devices with a single imaging sensor. The ROM also includes display gestures as standard, a redesigned multitasking pane, new system sounds, and much more.
Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 9 update to over 40 devices, and the MIUI 10 update will be making its way to over 25 phones over the course of the year. The update is slated to hit newer devices like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 5/5A, and the Mi Max 2, as well as older phones — the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, and even the Mi 3.
Here's the full list of Xiaomi devices that will be updated to MIUI 10:
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A/5A Prime
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4/4X
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
- Xiaomi Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2
- Xiaomi Redmi 5
- Xiaomi Redmi 5A
- Xiaomi Redmi 4
- Xiaomi Redmi 4A
- Xiaomi Redmi 3S
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi 5s/5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 4
- Xiaomi Mi 3
- Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Xiaomi Mi Max
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
MIUI 10 beta is slated to kick off sometime in mid-June, and the stable build will be arriving in September, making it a longer-than-usual wait for the stable channel to make its way to devices. I'll delve into what MIUI 10 has to offer once the beta builds start rolling out, so stay tuned for more from Xiaomi's latest ROM.