Google Pay has been making payments easier on all of us for a while by linking your bank card to your smartphone. Things have just gotten even easier though, because it has been added to the Wear OS ecosystem. Using your watch to pay means that you don't even need to take anything out of your pocket when it comes time to pay for your purchases, but to use Google Pay on your watch there are a few requirements.

While Google Pay is brand new to the Wear OS ecosystem, it does have a few requirements to work correctly on your watch.

Namely, you'll need to make sure that your watch is running Wear OS, and includes NFC. While there are a number of watches that have received the update to Wear OS, the second part is a bit trickier. That's because most watches don't include NFC, so you may need to pick up a new watch if you're hoping to use Google Pay as soon as possible.

Download: Google Pay (free)

Which watches support Google Pay?