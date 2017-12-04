Best overall
ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro
ASUS's latest flagship, the ZenFone 4 Pro, packs a lot of power into a well-built metal and glass phone. It features the powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, and an impressive 3600mAh battery. The ZenFone 4 Pro also has a dual camera setup, offering a 2X telephoto lens alongside the primary f/1.7 lens.
Bottom line: The ZenFone 4 Pro is ASUS's top offering at the moment, combining powerful specs with premium design.
One more thing: There are many different flavors of the ZenFone 4, so if the Pro doesn't resonate with you, you can choose from a number of other options.
Why the ZenFone 4 Pro is the best
From the specs to the performance and design, everything about the ZenFone 4 Pro feels high-end.
The ZenFone 4 Pro comes as part of the broader ZenFone 4 lineup, and stands as ASUS's current top dog. Its 2.5D glass melts into the metal frame for a premium look and feel, and the new ZenUI 4 software running on top of Android 7.1.1 is fast and responsive. That's aided by its top-tier specs, including Qualcomm's ever-popular Snapdragon 835 chipset.
The dual camera layout allows for 2X optical zoom, as well as portrait mode to help you achieve that artificial bokeh effect. The ZenFone 4 Pro is also one of ASUS's only phones with an AMOLED display, and though it doesn't have the fancy 2:1 aspect ratio of many of today's flagships, the bezels are still relatively small and make room for a fingerprint sensor built into the home button on the front.
Best for photography
ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom
The Snapdragon 625 processor and 1080p screen may not be top of the line, but they're perfectly serviceable for the average consumer. Instead of having an optical zoom kit like with the original ZenFone Zoom, ASUS outfitted the ZenFone 3 Zoom with two camera sensors, the lenses of which have different focal lengths. This allows for optical zoom without the added thickness of its predecessor, and the artificial bokeh effects that have since become standard in modern flagships.
Bottom line: The ZenFone 3 Zoom takes the DNA of the excellent ZenFone 3 lineup and adds superlative specs and a fantastic dual-camera setup.
One more thing: With the larger focus on cameras with the entire ZenFone 4 lineup, it's likely that this will be the last ZenFone Zoom.
Best for augmented reality
ASUS ZenFone AR
The ZenFone AR is interesting not because of its specs, but because it is the first device to combine Google's Tango and Daydream platforms into one device. The specs are nothing to sneeze at, either: a Snapdragon 821 processor and either 6GB or 8GB RAM makes it pretty powerful, and the 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display is covered with Gorilla Glass 4.
Bottom line: The ZenFone AR isn't just one of the best ASUS phones, it's the best phone for virtual and augmented reality.
One more thing: Though Verizon briefly carried the ZenFone AR, it's no longer being offered on their site, so your best bet is to buy the unlocked model.
Conclusion
ASUS has a habit of releasing a handful of nearly identical phones all at the same time, leading to a wide range of confusing options, but a lot of those options are truly great phones. The ZenFone 4 Pro is an all-around heavy hitter with powerful specs and speedy performance, and the combination of a 1080p display and a large battery makes it an endurance champ, too. At the same time, the ZenFone 3 Zoom lets you get closer to your subject than almost any other phone with 2.3X optical zoom, and the ZenFone AR is one the company's more ambitious projects with support for the most popular AR and VR platforms on Android.
Update, November 2017: Removed some older devices from the list and crowned the ZenFone 4 Pro as the top ASUS smartphone.
Did you all ever review the Zenfone AR?
Zenfone 3 Zoom doesn’t have Band 12 for T-Mobile, despite being officially sold at stores like Best Buy. Worthless.
Now which one works with Verizon? Hello? Someone take my money...
As someone in North America, it's really hard to get excited about this.
I was holding off getting a new phone to replace my Nexus 6 and my criteria included a 7" screen among other features like NFC and Qi charging. The ZF3 Deluxe hit almost all of the features - except size. The ZF3 Ultra hits size, but misses out on everything else. But I was prepared to order one in anyway from a 'grey marketer' until I noticed that it doesn't support LTE Band 4, which is the main band in North America.
It's kind of like this all across their products. The ZF3 Deluxe will only be sold in the US. The basic ZenFone 3 will only be sold in Canada.
Their Zen Watch 3 is being sold in Best Buys in Canada and the US, but ASUS won't pay for a display, so you can't try them on - you have to buy one sight unseen and then return it if you don't like it. And then there's the stupid proprietary straps... ASUS claimed there would be leather and nylon straps but the nylon ones are now 'rubber' and still aren't out. I have an allergy to animal products and had to dip the wrist bands of mine into a sealing compound to avoid welts.
I'm basically worn out trying to deal with ASUS. Then again, i should have learned my lesson over the Transformer Prime fiasco.
In the end, I bought a Samsung Tab S2 LTE 8.0. It works just fine as a phone. A bit bigger than I wanted, but it WORKS.. and it wasn't hard to buy and it supports North American LTE bands. Oh.. and it was half the price of the Ultra.
Is AC gonna actually review the ZF3 Deluxe and others?
I would love to see one of these work on Verizon.
I've been using the ZenFone2 for over a year, now, replacing my old Nexus5.
It's a good phone. Could some things be better? Of course, but find me a device that couldn't.
I'm willing to give ASUS a second chance when I'm done with this one, and that's really all an OEM can ask for...
Posted via the Android Central App
Physical home and back button, lol years behind same Samsung.
Posted via the Android Central App
Depends on the individual's tastes. I like the physical buttons on the Zenfone 3 Ultra because it will let me use the whole screen for content, rather than having a slice of it wasted by on screen buttons.
"This is the number one thing you should know about Asus:"
They promised an OS upgrade to the flagship model of the Zenfone 2 line and still haven't delivered on that promise.
If you buy the Zenfone 3 thinking it might receive a timely upgrade to Android N... don't count on it.
Sigh. I feel like the zenfone selfie never gets enough recognition.
Posted via the Android Central App
Maybe because the overall software package is dog ****?
Just a guess
Posted from my cracked Nexus 6/Nexus 7 2013/Surface Pro 3
Looking forward to the Zenfone 3 Ultra, when and if it's released in the US
I'm either going to get the Deluxe or the Axon 7.
Posted via the Android Central App
Interested in both also. Waiting on reviews.
Posted via the Android Central App
The ZenFone 3 has been confirmed to launch at $249.
I really want the Zenfone 3, but it is very annoying that they still haven't said when it's supposed to come to the US. I don't get that. What is making it so difficult? And seriously, they'd better bring the aqua blue color here. Or I'm flipping tables. My patience is running thin.
Posted via the Android Central App
I would be very interested in the Deluxe if it had dual front facing speakers. I'm currently waiting for the Axon 7 to be released. I have the ZenFone 2 and after uninstalling and disabling everything I could it is a nice device. The Asus launcher is real nice and it's now in the Play store for any phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
You heard anything about when it will be available?
Posted via the Android Central App
Got dd a zf2 and she loves it. Nice phone. I was drawn to it because it had 64gb, 4 mb ram , SD card, decent camera and battery life at a non flagship price. Shes very happy with it. She could have switched for a Galaxy S6 but chose to keep the zf2. I would consider it as a replacement for my N5.
Someone just tell me where to buy the zenfone max and I will decide for myself what kind of value I am getting.
Posted via the Android Central App
A really great experience with Nexus 7 keeps me interested in hardware by Asus, and their value for spec's, but not so keen on their software.
Posted via the Android Central App
I purchased the Zenfone 2 4GB model and the very first thing I did is unlocked the bootloader, rooted, flashed TWRP and flashed a custom ROM. The chef had removed most of ASUS bloat and just kept the essentials. The phone runs great. I haven't had any issues whatsoever. I only have 2 complaints that is the home buttons don't light up and it's still on Lollipop. Can't wait till the next version comes out.
Cool and what I wish I could do..but..
just don't know enough yet to root.
Posted via the Android Central App
"Now you're just some cell phone that I used to know."
Most awkwardly worded headline ever.
Posted via the Android Central App
I picked up the Zenfone 2 Laser a couple weeks ago when the 32 GB model dropped $200. Really nice hardware for the price, just prepare to spend a bit of time turning off the bloat.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have the Nexus 7 2013 which is an Asus product and I absolutely adore, however I can't say that their current lineup of phones make me feel the same. If they bumped their specs, I would consider.
Posted via Android Central App
Have you used a Zenfone 2? The performance is phenomenal. The build quality, not so much -- definitely some cheap, cheap plastic around the edge of the front glass. Also, their software is stuck on Android 5.0 still, and loaded with bloatware. If anything is holding the Zenfone 2 back, it's not the specs. Screen could be a little brighter, but it didn't really bother me for the month or so that I used one.
That 5000 mAh battery is exactly what we need in all these flagships with 5.5"+ QHD screens. But instead the OEMs just obsess over trying to shave just a few more millimeters off the thickness of the phone.
Agreed
I wonder if illiterate people get the full effect of alphabet soup
Yeah but you know that thing weighs a ton. Very few people (there are some) want that.
Asus naming structure seems very messy and confusing.
So many ZenFone 2 models... And why is the ZenFone 5 worse...
Posted via the Android Central App
Zenfone 5 is an older generation. There was also a Zenfone 4, so I guess they were named for their screen size. The Zenfone 2 family is like a sequel to those Zenfones.
Yes. There was also Zenfone 6 with the 4 and 5
What's up with Brits and "value for money"? That's what value means! Just say value!
Just say "what's with"...
Seriously, is the "using language wrong" barrel of monkeys really one you want to open? lol
Besides, there are other ways to judge value.
Posted via the Android Central App
No, there aren't. When discussing consumer goods, value is always a measure of performance (or features) considering the cost. When one says "value for money," it's redundant. Like, no one would say, "the Prius delivers good fuel economy per gallon," right?
Where you're wrong is your assumption that value always means money. A valuable friend doesn't mean you spent money on them. It means you value their friendship. A valuable phone could mean that it offers a lot of features, features that a consumer would value. And if a phone offers a lot of valuable features for low cost, that's high value for the money.
Posted from my Asus ZenFone 2.
No, but nice try, but said "value for THE money, which is different from the common British idiom. Also, a valuable product is always one thats benefits are worth the cost. A Toyota is not a great value because it is a car that can take get you to work on time, it's only a good value if you can't get a better car for the price. The best car for the price is the best overall value. A Rolex is valuable, too, if you think a watch is worth thousands of dollars. However, for most people, a $20 Timex is a better value. (See? No "for money" needed. It's clear without it.)
You are right. It's redundant.
Posted via the Android Central App
I—just—what? Seriously, why on Earth is it even remotely important? Do you normally wander around websites arrogantly correcting everyone's minute and marginally redundant language mistakes?
Not normally. It's not really a mistake, just a weird idiom.
I'm a bit of a language nerd, and I thank you because this was extremely interesting to me! :-)
Posted via the Android Central App
Are you a native English speaker? It looks like you are coming at this from another language, or at least from a perspective of one who doesn't appreciate nuance. Yes, A £20 Timex might be better value for money. But the £3000 Rolex might be better value. Think about it, value has numerous meanings.
We use "value for money" as we don't want to be mistaken for Americans.
Posted on my Nokia 3210.
Don't worry. Nobody thinks you're cool enough to be an American.
I "could care less" whether someone thinks I'm an American.
Posted via the Android Central App
That means you do care.
Shouldn't it be "I can't be bothered"? Brits are irrationally in love with that idiom.
You missed his sarcastic quotation marks....
Posted via the Android Central App
Yea ... that just flew right over your head.
Lol
It's these types of comment threads that really show the character of people on this site.
Posted via the Android Central App
Your comment sure does.
Aaaaaaaggggghhh, what a mess.
Posted via the Android Central App
Semantic arguments are irrelevant in the fact that they differ attention from the topic at hand. If I understand the words/phrasing = communication... ultimately that is all I'm interested in.
Posted via the Android Central App