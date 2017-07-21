'Allo Allo.
Allo is Google's latest attempt at a messaging app that competes with the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, both of which boast a userbase of over a billion users. The main differentiator for Allo is Google Assistant, a chatbot that provides answers to your queries by drawing on the search giant's machine learning smarts. AI is at the core of Google's strategy, with Assistant available on hundreds of millions of phones as well as the Google Home and Android TV.
These are the top Allo features you need to know. If you're just installing the app, be sure to check out our setup guide.
Your replies are now smarter
When you're chatting with your friends and family, Google Assistant offers a series of responses based on the context of the conversation. If you're sharing a picture of your cat, for instance, your friends will see options to reply with "Cute!", "Adorable!", "How fun!", and so on. For images that contain food, you'll see suggestions for nearby restaurants.
That's the good part. The not-so-great bit is where most canned responses are generic right now. I had an entire conversation with my colleague Russell Holly without typing a single word. That said, most of it went down like this (exclamation points courtesy of Google):
Google Assistant learns your messaging patterns over time, and it should hopefully offer more personalized suggestions.
When in doubt, emoji
When you don't want to type, you can use Allo's diverse set of emojis to get your message across. There's an emoji for most emotions (which should say a lot, really), occasions, pets, and social activities, so you're very well catered to in this regard.
Make Duo calls from within Allo
Allo is a text-only platform, but if you're interested in making video calls, you can now start a Duo call from within the messaging app. You'll see the icon for Duo in the conversation window, allowing you to jump into a video call without having to launch Duo.
Scribble away
You can jazz up images you're sharing with friends by doodling on them, or adding text.
Emphasize your point with text
Allo has a nifty trick that lets you make your text larger or smaller. To achieve this effect, you have to press and hold the send button, and slide it up to enlarge text, and slide down to shrink it.
Use stickers for everything else
Google has worked with "independent artists and studios around the world" to launch 25 sticker packs for Allo. Messaging app Line pioneered the use of stickers in chats, and ever since most messaging platforms have gotten into the act.
Also, for some reason that I can't really fathom, a lot of the sticker packs are aimed at an Indian audience. There's even one about a "little Indian girl who loves her country and relishes any occasion to be patriotic." No clue what's going on there, but for the most part, stickers on Allo are just like on any other platform. Some will use it, but most users won't care.
Create your own stickers with selfies
Allo now lets you create a custom sticker set using your own selfies. All you have to do is take a selfie, and Google leverages its machine learning skills to "analyze the pixels of an image and algorithmically determine attribute values by looking at pixel values for for color, shape, and texture" to build a sticker pack that's based on your image.
The messaging app creates 22 stickers based on your likeness, but the downside is that you'll only be able to use the stickers within Allo.
Go incognito
Allo offers an Incognito Mode that doesn't store a record of your conversation. You can set a timer specifying the duration of the chat, following which it will be automatically deleted. All ephemeral chats are overlaid with a grey incognito icon.
Ask Google Assistant anything
If you're feeling bored, Google Assistant offers a variety of ways to pass the time. You can have a conversation with the chatbot wherein you can ask it to tell jokes, recite poems, play games, serve up news headlines, sports scores, and much more. You can invoke the assistant directly from within a chat window by typing @google.
And yes, you can have an emoji party with the chatbot.
Restore your chats
Allo initially didn't have the option to save your chats across devices, but that feature is now available. You can set Allo to automatically create a backup of your chat history, and you'll be able to sync chats to a new device when setting up Allo again.
Room to grow
For all of its features, Allo can't be used as the default SMS client on your phone. It uses an SMS relay to communicate with contacts that don't have the service installed, but it won't be taking over Android Messages.
What do you guys think of Allo? Do you regularly use the messaging service? Let us know in the comments.
Updated July 2017 with sections on Duo calls, ability to restore chats, and selfie stickers.
Reader comments
Top Allo features you need to know
Google has an obsession with stickers and emojis on a messaging app that at a bare minimum should integrate with ALL of their other messaging apps. Their approach to user communication is absolutely baffling
Google is the dumbest smart company. They compete against themselves but it doesn't always result in putting the best product on the market. They should have integrated all these features into hangouts and made it one mega multi featured chat app to rule them all. Instead they have a disjointed confusing multi faceted product strategy that no one wants to adopt
I love Google Allo. I use it every day it's basically taken over for SMS for me. This is what I use instead of SMS and I'll never go to what's app or any other service.
I've been using allo more and more, it's a great app, just needs to catch on. I prefer it over whatsapp, fb messenger and native messaging apps. Plenty of features, great look and interface.
There are some unique features in it but instead of Developing App why didn't they integrate with Hangout.
I'm really looking forward to seeing the updates Google puts out. I would love to use it as the default massager. I know it's still early but there is a lot of promise to the app. The Assistant is already ahead of the curve and once they add a Chrome plug-in for desktop use this could be the best communication app next to BBM. The fact that you can SMS to any device will give it the a jump on BBM simply because you are limited in BBM to other BBM users. Security, speed and the amount of text and media limits are what I'm looking for. Google, combine Duo, add the ability for set as default massager and add a Chrome Extention and you'll have a Grand Slam of a messaging app!
I think it is fun and interesting. My family loves it, and my friends like it too so far. I think it's pretty great honestly. It's fun to use, I love the suggestions, the big font options, the Google Assistant, and I really like the look of the app too.
Just installed and uninstalled about 10 minutes later. Between the screen overlay setup and lack of capability to be the default SMS client, I'll stick to google messenger
Obvious point here that seems to be missed a lot - Google didn't try to make an iMessage competitor. That's what a tiny number of people WISH they had made, but that's not what the goal here is.
Agreed. So much shade being thrown here. I think it's great so far.
This seems to be going swimmingly. Still not available in the UK via play store either. Sort of releaved actually.
Why are the AC writers so positive, and all the the users consider it total crap? I'm looking at you HARISH JONNALAGADDA.
Can you really imagine anyone but a 6th grader using this childish mess as their daily driver? Would you even launch this app in adult company?
Well, he is part of the target demographic that Allo is marketed to, so there's that.
Well, we internet nerds on A/C probably doesn't represent the overall target audience here. I love the app myself. My family and friends love the app too. I find it very very fun to use...
I love the things Allow can do but I hate that it's not a replacement for Messenger and that you need internet access to use it. I thought it was going to be more like iMessage app.
Everyone is talking about Hangouts but I use Google Messenger as my SMS default. I don't understand why they didn't add these new Allo features to that app. That's what I was hoping Allo was going to be. I was so excited for it but this has become one major let down. Shame on you Google. I'm feeling as disappointed as I did when you killed Google Wallet.
Oh and if this is the extent of the "assistant" this speaker they are launching will be another failed product
Agreed. I'm not sure how anyone can say the assistant works great for them, and makes this app worth having. Everything I've asked it results in a didn't understand response or links me to a simple google search.
Seewee can you wekamend a westoowant ?
Allo has Assistant Preview currently, not the full blown Assistant. And just like Allo is a 1.0 product, meaning it's not currently what it will be in the future, Assistant will also be a 1.0 in about a month ... meaning it's going to be brand new, not fully evolved. Hopefully everyone still remembers how rough and not like Inbox gmail was when it launched, how much Google Talk was not Hangouts when it launched - heck, even Hangouts wasn't hangouts when it launched. It had stuff added over the years to get to where it is.
I love the assistant. It works great for me.
All my contacts have iPhones and none of them will bother with this
"All my contacts have iPhones"
I think I found the problem :-)
Some one has a lot of ISHEEP for friends LOL
AND i wonder what will Google replace Allo with -.-
That is probably true, unfortunately. Way too many similar products.
They couldn't make the Navigation bar transparent. I don't see a way to go incognito mode. Also when I sent SMS I am not sure if they went through.
Click on the floating new chat button at the bottom right to start a new Incognito chat.
This feels like Google's last bite of the cherry and, like most here, I think they came up short and blew it; no desktop client, no SMS and (apparently) no tablet support. They're the price of admission. Those feature ommissions are not counterbalanced by Google Assistant.
Seriously, i never thought I'd be thinking of at Hangouts so favorably after the Allo launch. Hangouts may be a mess but it works *everywhere*.
No SMS is deal breaker... So disappointing Google can't come up with a imessage alternative
Waiting on SMS. I'm not opposed to using a messaging app except no one I know uses them. So unless I want to chat with myself, SMS is a must.
The only reason why the app is still on my phone is so I can request features as they come to mind. In the meantime I will not use it because...
1. No SMS
2. Therefore can't make it default messaging app
3. No integration with Google Apps for Work accounts
4. No broadcast lists
I agree I was going to use Allo as my SMS replacement so much for that!
Not having a broadcast list is a GOOD thing. Could you imagine sending a sticker laden message to your bosses and work mates?
Posts link to Google+ for four reasons why Allo stinks. Ten hours later, simply posts the four reasons.
Let me guess, Richard, not a hit from your link? Allo is as dead as Google+, Google just doesn't know it yet.
I like it so far.
yrs of gtalk & Hangouts failures and somehow I'm still surprised with this mess.
Shame on me, I guess :)
It's interesting for me to see the obsession on here with SMS, Not saying it's a bad thing and obviously something people want here in the US but wow. I just moved back to the states after living in Europe for the last 10 years. I hadn't sent or received an SMS in years. It's been 10% hangouts and 90% whatsapp. So i could care less personally about SMS. The only SMS's i receive now that i'm in the states are from companies for notifications like bill pay, purchases etc....That being said i find Allo cool and fun to use, but definitely don't see my European friends downloading it to switch from WhatsApp. The userbase on whatapp worldwide is just too big and too convenient to use.
See that's the difference here. SMS in the states took off and became ubiquitous. I find WhatsApp to be a great app. I just don't have that many people on it. Imessage is a convenient lockin app for iPhone and many won't switch. Google keeps trying to reinvent the wheel instead of improving it. Allo will die an ignominious death sooner rather than later.
Couldn't... care less
From the Play Store description, stickers, doodles, HUGE emoji are selling points?? What am I, 8 years old??
I'll stick to sms. Works fine for my use case.
Now get off my lawn!!!
Installed this morning, sent a message to my brother who received it as a notification of sorts, not in Sms app or Hangouts. Uninstalled immediately, why add one more messaging app to my phone?
Was hoping for something to replace Skype that basically does everything it does but with sms as well. No SMS, no default messaging app, no desktop client, no go. If I'm going to convince people to go all in, they should be able to communicate across platform and start up video chats as well without another app, and should be able to talk using wi-fi, or mobile data or sms or whatever... looks like an uninstall for me.
What A spectacular failure... Uninstall
I like Duo. It's slick and friends and family can have an easy video chat experience regardless of iPhone, Android or if they use Hangouts. That said, Allo is a collosall disappointment. If I can't send my iPhone using wife a text message without needing a proxy number, which shows up instead of my name or phone number, then what's the point?
To tell you the truth, Duo doesn't do a single thing better than Hangouts. I have't found a use for it either.
Does Hangouts switch to an audio-only call when the connection's bad and returns to video when the connection's better? I have Duo only for this reason.
well I was kind of hoping it would be able to replace my sms client but I guess it can not as of yet .... I will probably be uninstalling it for now... argg
I say we bombard Google with our frustrations by any means necessary. Social media, blog posts, etc. They need to realize that they're not providing what their users want (and what they need).
Even if they did happen by luck or accident provide what their users wanted, they would Spring Clean it in a couple of years inducing another forced march.
To something else.
I'm getting very tired of playing that game.
Trouble is there are just enough children around here who like Stickers to somehow keep this streaming pile alive for a couple years.
No SMS, No Allow for me!!!
After seeing how many fails Google has had with so many attempts of messaging apps. I give up. You want something to work without having to side download anything then get an iPhone simple as that. I'm sorry if I hurt anyone's feelings. Just being honest I gotta give em credit for understanding how a messaging systems is supposed to work.
Meh... doesn't achieve parity with hangouts IMO. My favorite thing about Hangouts was that I could open it in a browser. I would have to use something like Mightytext to achieve this. My recommendation? Make an Allo website that can do the same thing the app does on the phone. Why pull out my phone when I am sitting at a perfectly good PC?
I think if Google combined this app with the Google messenger we might have something.
100% of the people I know use SMS and/or Facebook Messenger. Although I used to use Hangouts, I have had exactly 3 conversations on it in 2016. I cannot think of a single thing Allo brings to the table that would make we want to use it myself, let alone convince everybody else to get on board. I know in parts of the world SMS is no longer being used much at all, but there are already superior products there with HUGE market penetration
Most folks I know have left or are in the process of leaving Facebook.
Google assistant is incredible I would really love to see this expanded to Google Now
I don't know the I expected this to be Android's iMessage. My expectations were way too high for something like that to happen. The fact that other people have to have it to utilize it is dumb and should be reworked to have SMS as a fallback like iOS does with iMessage
Good start, let's see what the guys at Mountain view are gonna do going forward with Allo. But so far am liking what I see.
I agree. I'm enjoying allo quite a bit and already have several friends on it. It is definitely a good start. The assistant is great as is the incognito messaging feature.
Oh, come on? You like this juvenile mess? Enjoying all the stickers? The big fonts in bright colors? Drawing on your photos? You do know how that looks to people who see what you send right? Hope you don't have a job. Reply to a co-worker with something that looks like 5th grade artwork, and you've removed all doubts about your suitability.
I was going to download this but won't bother if you can't use it as your default SMS. Might have to delete duo too as I have had it since day one and have not convinced anyone I know to put it on their phone yet.
Posted via the Android Central App
In my personal opinion......DOA
I must be in the minority. I have had little trouble with people simply getting the message and downloading the app. The assistant features alone are worth it to me. Would it be cool to be SMS integrated, sure.. But not a deal breaker for me. I have little reason to go back to Hangouts that much is clear.
I couldn't care less about the SMS functionality either. But being a new app, adding SMS support would have meant more users (read: Americans, mostly) which is what any new app needs!
My wife iphone: Why are you texting me from this strange number?
ME: Go download allo, it'll work just fine after you do that.
Wife: So I have to use another app?
M: Yea, but trust me it's worth it!
W: Where are all my other convos?
M:....You have to invite them over!
W: (silence for 20 minutes)
M:...Hello?? **inset allo sticker here**
W: Sorry, I'm not about to add another app just to talk to you, I'll see you after work or you can text me like normal ppl, from a normal number...
M: -_-
Pretty much the same conversation I had with my wife.
To me this seems like a much better launch than Google Now was.
I read all that and was just kinda eh. Then I read no SMS. Wtf was the point then? If I wanna use some random extra app for messaging there's alot've cooler nicer ones with themes and everything else. Google messenger it is. Not that I've ever had a problem with that though.
No one is talking about all the neat features on Allo. Everyone seems to be talking about how annoying this app has been to people without the app. My friends on iOS basically said it was awful on their end. That's a pretty crappy way to try to lure iMessage users over to a whole new app. I convinced a few Android user friends to try it and they seem to be enjoying it. So many the experience between iOS and Android is quite different, but its gonna be a long uphill battle to convince my iOS friends to drop other apps and use this. And honestly, without desktop support, I'll probably go back to Hangouts soon.
I tried to use it, sent a text to my brother (he uses an iPhone) and it asked him to download the app. It's now uninstalled from my phone.
Why would we use yet another app and try and get our friends to download and do the very same?
Here are the top four reasons why I loathe Allo.
https://plus.google.com/104893177448599929684/posts/WimxN7Ag1zV
Hates stupid, half baked, do everything but not really, overreaching and doomed to fail Google messaging app.
Posts about it on stupid, half baked, do everything but not really, overreaching and doomed to fail Google social media app.
The irony gets pretty thick around here sometimes.
I try my best to get pumped up over a messaging app, but I get nowhere.
And here's a question, if everyone is disappointed that allo doesn't support sms, then why not just use sms
The problem is that when you know a hundred people, they probably use a dozen different messaging apps. Unless you keep track of who uses what, having the messaging app fallback to SMS makes contact with the app of your choosing easy. What Allo is trying to do is make everybody use Allo. That's not going to ever happen.
R.I.P Allo
9/21/16 - 9/21/16
Lol oh ****
I really like the automatic assistant searches. A friend of mine sent me a message that they were at this bagel shop in Portland this morning and allo immediately pulled up a search result within the chat for that bagel shop with tons of info. I want tighter sms integration as well but so far ive had no issues messaging with people through it.
Maybe I'm missing something but where the heck is portrait mode? I prefer to text in portrait mode. This is just dumb!
It operates in portrait mode. If you want to rotate to landscape, use an app like "Rotation Control" to enable it.
If I install Allo on one phone, and then get a new phone and install Allo on that, will my messages from my first phone be deleted?
As per the article, yes.
Is it just like WhatsApp? Not fussed about SMS integration, think that's something only Americans are concerned about. Everywhere else, WhatsApp is king!
It is like WhatsApp.
Allo WhatsApp?
Aaaand the ugly blob emojis are still there. Ugh.
They're just awful. I'm not sure who thought that up.
RIP Allo, Sept 21 2016 - Sept 21 2016
You will not be missed. This is up their in one of Google's worst apps. Makes Hangouts look great.
*there
Oh for the love of God, a spell checking/ grammar ****.
I guess everyone will have to be goodder in speeling with you around.
We ain't not never wanted to get corrected by ewu
Lol
I was super excited to use Allo because I assumed it could be my SMS client. I don't plan on using it until it does because frankly, all of the people I chat with regularly is done through SMS. Most of them use iPhones and they won't download a separate chat app because of iMessage. If Allo ever enabled support to be the default SMS app, I think it could succeed.
"It uses an SMS relay to communicate with contacts that don't have the service installed". So there, your iFriends don't need to install it for you to use it with them.
But it doesn't relay MMS so still need the additional sms app.
Incoming SMS still go to your default app; Allo can't handle them. So it's half-assed.
So if people respond to Allo messages via SMS they come back as SMS? OK, then yeah, that's not cool.
I think Allo could be great with a little development and better SMS integration
So glad to see I am not the only one disappointed this morning. Allo can do a lot, but it can't replace the SMS app? I really want to love it, but the no SMS is a deal breaker. You know what? I really am ok with this. Google will work on this for a couple of years, get it usable, then dump it for something else. So I will wait till then to try out "allcomn1place" The next big thing from Google!
I was originally on board with a lot of the criticisms people have mentioned, but after reading the editorial by Rita El Khoury over at Android Police, I think I finally get it (I'd link it, but without the formatting guidlines, I'm not really sure how anymore). Short version is that Allo isn't for android enthusiasts in established markets like the US. It's build to compete with WhatsApp in emerging markets where most of the wishlists people have mentioned don't matter. That explains the lack of features and the predominantly non-white, non-North American/European focus to most of the sticker packs. It is still a little disappointing that Allo isn't exactly what I wanted, but I'm actually ok with that because it's most likely not built with me in mind anyway. There's a few people I think I can get to use it and that's fine.
Makes more sense now. Thanks. I'll go look for that article.
Well if that's the case then they're screwed. If they're trying to compete with What's app. It's basically going to be google+ fail.... But honestly how hard would it have been for them to add true SMS functionality . It's not like Google is hurting for money or Talent....
Sadly, this is true. As much as I want people to move from WhatsApp to Allo, not even a single person is going to agree :(
I actually dont think Allo is that bad as far as mobile messaging goes. I'm just wondering why it took so long? It does seem pretty bare bones but the functionality of what's there does work.
WhatsApp ftw! But Allo is fun too
My problem with WhatsApp is that it is tied to 1 device. Yes you can use it on desktop but it still goes thru your phone. If the phone isn't online it doesn't work on desktop, nevermind working on a 2nd or 3rd mobile device. Texting via Hangouts using my Google Voice number allows me to send and receive texts from any device, I can also make voip calls from any of those devices.
I agree. That is what u hate about WhatsApp also, but Facebook messenger is actually really good, they have SMS integration and the duo/FaceTime stuff and not to mention the web interface, it's only a matter of time before WhatsApp is absorbed into Facebook messenger. Allo could have been real competition for them and iMessage.
I Think everyone needs to calm down, it just came out today. Give them time to update it. And none of the they had it this long to put this and that in. There probably is a good reason something's are not in there yet.
True, but why release something which is half baked??? That might have worked 7 years ago but is not viable now.
That's Google's MO to a T.
When you release a crappy app like Allo a lot of people will try it right away and dismiss it. It will be tough to win those people back. Something along the lines of the old business saying "you never get a second chance to make a good first impression".
First impressions matter, especially when you're trying to launch a new messaging app in an already-very crowded space.
Not saying it won't get better over time, but when first impressions aren't so impressive, users aren't as likely to use it again in the future.
I just sent an SMS to my friend through allo
You're not getting the point. It doesn't behave like a normal SMS. Also, if someone sends you a message in anything but Allo, you have no way of viewing that message in Allo. People want unified solutions like iMessage, not this convoluted garbage
That's not actually factual... I already have a group message going Allo, with one person using a basic flip phone for texting, and she gets all the messages and her replies come directly to Allo... So I'm not sure what you're having issues with but it's working just fine for me as SMS and chat.
This is completely false. My daughter doesn't have it and I have been texting with her off and on all day. Her replies are going straight to allo
I sent SMS to people on regular text apps but no one replied.
Just needs to be developed a little
While it's not yet available here in Canada, from what I've seen and heard it seems like a fail... Or maybe not, just don't know yet.
It think it'd great that Google has the means to experiment and create new stuff.
But...as they're not afraid to ditch what fails, they seem to also ditch what works or could've worked.
Surely they got enough people to create duo and allo , and still work to improve messenger and hangouts...
I just played with it between my personal and work cell phones. Allo actually has a lot of potential (so does Duo). But, like everyone has already said...the fact that you have to use separate apps and then convince others to do the same makes these apps dead men walking.
Don't you mean Dead App Deleting? lol
I think Allo competes nicely with iOS 10's new iMessage app
No it doesn't. Not even close. iMessage has SMS fallback. Without that functionality, Allo is basically useless to millions of people.
Waited all this time for this? Deleted within 3 minutes of use.
I have a small group of ppl I talk with on Hangouts daily, we o lyrics use it for the group chat. So far with just those ppl it has been actually a good time. The app just launched hrs ago and has plenty of room to grow and integrate other features. It's not all doom and gloom, Hangouts didn't do much of anything until other services were merged into it, and it still a clunky mess most ppl don't want to install.
Allo is a new fresh start and can really only get better, they need to merge Duo, add group video to Duo, and real SMS integration for the ppl who still use it. With all the Snap Chats, WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Hangouts I have a hard time believing SMS is still the way the majority of ppl message each other.
SMS is definitely still huge, at least in the US anyways.
I know people that refuse to use WhatsApp and fb messenger and only use apps like Signal for security reasons... So there's that.
+1 I agree with you. My daughter uses Snapchat to text with her friends
I am in the minority on this thread. I like it. Now with my use case moving my friends from Hangouts was easy because it was a limited group. Still some things that need work. A way to transfer convos to new devices and support for multiple devices. The problem is that my friends are all scattered i what they use. iOS users use I message and maybe whatsapp (which I wanna toss) and fb messenger Android users using the latter plus good old text messages, which is the one area I wish this app is missing out. And I get why, the assistant wouldn't be able to do its thing if Sms was an option.. Maybe they are working on that for later but want to see how many people will download the app.
So yes I like it, but good luck getting people to switch from whatsapp etc. Especially when I can totally see the key differentiators being added into other apps making the case of switching apps to being a bigger challenge.
Allo has a seriously long way to go.
Right now, I don't see a good-enough reason for me to finally ditch Whatsapp and Hangouts for good.
I agree. They really need to incorporate SMS. I'm concerned that non-Allo users will see something coming from a 5 digit code, and just delete it as spam. I sure would.
Good luck convincing all my Whatsapp contacts to start using a new messaging app, this is not going to succeed, I'll give it about 6 months when user base doesn't grow and Google is forced to cancel the project.
This is bbm all over again. Some nifty tools to play with but no one on it to play with.
Why update and work on Hangouts when you can build a new, pointless app... -_-
These new features no one is going to use. No one is going to switch for them. Holy crap now, with the smart replies instead of typing what I want to say directly from a notification, all I can say is something like, "Exactly" or "Right" as if I had no intention of carrying on a conversation. No one asked for this app, we want a universal iMessage and FaceTime
Hate it all you want, I love it and we are talking non stop with my friends, discovering lotsa things
I love it too. Just wish there was a dark theme
Same! I don't know where the negativity comes from. I don't mind sms it's just not secure and it's old technology also. I also can't talk to other people in other countries when they don't have data with regular sms or other apps this does allow that which I think is cool
Just to be sure.. the feature like making words bigger and stuff only works if the other person has Allo I"m guessing?
Everything works only allo to allo. you cant even send a pic to a non-allo user! (its as a link, which is useless)
Omg finally someone with better reasoning. Just kill off SMS already...like Apple kills stuff off. in the big picture who still uses that ancient technology?
Don't forget the part Google didn't keep its promised to store data transiently and in non-identifiable form. App now logs seems to persist on Google servers unless user deletes them. Big Data Google is at it again. Fraud with data manipulation
If the horrible, vomit-inducing UI wasn't enough to keep me away from this (and it is, it most certainly is), the lack of functionality just kills it permanently.
Plus one - where is the dark/night mode?
What? You don't like the horrible coffee ring background in message threads?
Think that's an homage to Google+.
Sorry... Google+? What's that? ;P
Pretty much sounds like instant fail to me. Another example of Google just throwing away what was already working, Should have stuck with Hangouts and Nexus. (Don't forget the whole Google Inbox flirtation they did that looked like they were going to get rid of gmail, not to mention Wave, Reader, and a bunch of others).
Google's starting point for this app had to be to emulate imessage completely. They cannot work up to it to succeed. It will just be another hangouts but with a different UI. As it is now it is just another messaging app from Google to add to the pile of **** they put out to gather our data.
The issue is that Google now has to compete with Whatsapp which has 1 billion active users, this is giving Facebook a massive cash since Facebook is mining all these petabytes of data everyday so their advertising business has better results.
Apple and Microsoft are not Google's competition today, its Facebook with apps like Whatsapp and Instagram which is getting all the attention from companies that want to invest on advertising business.
If they want this to succeed, they need to put resources on it to evolve it quickly. Not make it the project interns work on like Hangouts is. There is A LOT of room to grow.
Yep
What is it that Google doesn't understand how convoluted of a mess this is? I assumed this integrated with SMS all this time and I was dead wrong obviously. Im very disappointed. There just needs to be one messaging app. Thats it. It needs to integrate with SMS and can be proprietary. It doesn't seem that hard to execute but Google seems to fail over and over again with all of these useless apps. This is one time where everyone is screaming just to COPY APPLE! I don't even care if you call it gMessage. Open it up to SMS or else this is just another fail. Also make it the only messaging app that comes installed on Android like Messenger.
So now Google has Messenger, Hangouts and now Allo. How they can't see this is a mess, is way beyond me.
Don't forget Duo!
... and Jibe!
I'm hoping they're going to add SMS capabilities, but until then, I don't think this is going to move the needle for Google in the messaging space.
After watching Snowden, I certainly don't need to add to the infrastructure of information gathering with another AI "smart" Google app.
Lol not that it matters considering everything else we use our phones for.
Maybe Allo is a code name for AI IO? Dun. Dun. Dunnnn.
Just downloaded it and completely disappointed. How is this better than Hangouts? I was all excited because it let me use my Google Voice number to register it. But when I sent a message to my wife's phone number, it will only allow her to see a quick reply box. It doesn't open in her message app. Nor is there anyway to open the message without downloading and installing Allo.
Then is sent a message to my work phone, which is an iPhone. It showed received from one of those five digit numbers and said: Jeremy sent you a message from Allo. Then it gives a link to install it.
This is going to be an instant fail. No one wants to install ANOTHER messaging app. That was the first thing my wife said when I showed it to her.
I know people complain about Hangouts, but why? It seamlessly integrates with SMS and MMS. It can use Google Voice or carrier number. When I send a SMS text or MMS from it, no one has to install Hangouts. It just goes to their text messaging app. It has built in video calling and can do GROUP video calling (I'm looking at you DUO).
So why does Google need these apps? What's the advantages?
Great points. I really don't understand why Google with all it's talent didn't just continue to improve Hangouts after they merged SMS & Video chat together. I no longer use Hangouts for SMS due to issues with it but it's still a great way for the family (more than two people) to video chat. Google Fails with Allo!
How can you have a chat service without the ability to do basic SMS? Most people want to consolidate apps and services, not add more.
Allo?... Goodbye...
Yep, this is why I wish they would have tried harder to market Hangouts. As of a year ago Hangouts was awesome by having the option to merge SMS and Messages into a single thread and you could seamlessly switch back and forth with a click of a button.
It still does both, but is a cluttered mess with all my contacts in their twice (once for SMS once for Hangouts) and I have to find the right conversation depending what I'm doing. I will probably still stick with it for now though because at least I can do all my messaging with one app, as opposed to THREE separate apps for video, messenger, and sms like they are now - I like to keep a simple home screen and the app drawer is a pain.
I was sad when Google decided to ditch the merger feature as I used my Google voice and Carrier number. Was the best feature.
No web client, can only be used on 1 device, no notifications, no SMS fallback, no encryption, goes through Google's servers rather than your own # meaning if you send someone who doesn't have Allo installed or even a different OS they will get a Allo ad to download rather than the message itself.
It now takes three different Apps to do what imessage does, what project manger okayed this?! They should have spent another year just merging Allo, Duo, and Hangouts together while planning a phase out of messaging. Or something.
This seems just a worldwide beta of Google AI, or more evidence of a internal power struggle at Google.
Umm I just installed it and sent a few texts to my coworker who has an iphone, and it worked. Sooo...no? I did not see how to add stickers however, and when I sent a text where I made the text bigger, it showed up normal sized for her. And, no poop or unicorn emoji in Allo even though most of the emoji seem to be the same as what I have in messenger. So, uninstalling Allo and back to google messenger for me.
I'm in agreement with just about everyone else in the comments. Google failed miserably with Allo. There is no way I'm going to convince friends and family to ditch iMessage or their standard SMS messenger. I would love to use Allo but the lack of basic SMS is a deal breaker.
I agree. I installed it this morning. Sent a text to a friend. A) He never rcvd it B) I learned I couldn't set Allo as my default SMS app, C) There is no way all my friends & family are going to download and install a new app D) I deleted Allo and my ZTE Axon 7 will work just fine with default Messenger and Facebook Messenger.
And no desktop client...
Yup DOA for Allo. Another App for Google to throw into an early grave!
It just came out today, so I'm loathe to say it's a failure on day 1, but I'm very curious why they didn't simply integrate all of these features into Hangouts, which has support for multiple devices, phone calls, video chat, etc., rather than making two separate apps. Allo's got a ton of room to grow, but you're right: to gain widespread support, people will have to convince others to drop their messaging systems/apps already in use, and that's going to be a huge uphill battle.
Because Google is on a kick lately of not improving current apps and services, but just dumping them and bringing out new bare bones products. That being said, I've had fun with Allo so far this morning. We'll see what they do with it going forward. I wouldn't call it dead on arrival, but plenty of people obviously will write it off immediately and therein lays part of the problem for Google. They will never get the people who expect perfection from the first second. Which is why they need to invest in what they already have out.
It's not even getting it perfect in the first second. It's doing the basics right from the start and improving along the way. Google as of today failed miserably at this. Everyone and their brother would want a decent competitor to imessage. What we got isn't even a good chat client.
Exactly this. Google used to take the approach of "Do one thing really well." then expand on it. The original google talk was a great example of this. Over time they trickled in features that just added value. Gmail is another example.
Now they've taken this approach where they shoot for the moon and just completely screw up the simple most important feature.
Why didn't the integrate all those features????
Maybe Because none of those features are worth diddly squat. Stickers? REALLY people? Does google think we are all 12 years old?
The backed off on the privacy promises, they are going to retain and index all your conversations, and they are making incognito harder to use.
But they had stickers, and drawing on photos and boat loads of clutter all over the screen. If you didn't ave ADHD when you installed it , you will by the time you get it figured out.
It lasted 8 minutes on my phone, and then was deleted. This app was designed by juveniles for children. Its an insult to every user's intelligence.
If they add SMS, this will be my default.
+1
I agree, I was hoping Allo would be a mult-sms platform, but most of my contacts will not download or what to change from their SMS app. Very disappointed in Google.
Yeah,extremely disappointed. I rarely think Google completely screwed up but damn. Most kids could've come up with a better app.
Pretty sure it was designed by children. It's totally juvenile. Uninstalled.