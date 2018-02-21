In early January, AT&T announced plans for launching a legit 5G network in twelve different markets by the end of 2018. The carrier remained tight-lipped at the time about which markets would be graced with this early access, but now we have the names of three of those twelve.
According to a post on AT&T's newsroom, "parts of" Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco, Texas will be among the first cities to be serviced with true 5G speeds. Other supported cities will be announced over the next few months, and following these early tests, AT&T will expand its lineup of 5G-capable smartphones in 2019.
Commenting on this announcement, AT&T's Senior Vice President of Wireless Network Architecture and Design, Igal Elbaz, said:
After significantly contributing to the first phase of 5G standards, conducting multi-city trials, and literally transforming our network for the future, we're planning to be the first carrier to deliver standards-based mobile 5G – and do it much sooner than most people thought possible.
AT&T will initially offer 5G using the 3GPP standards and mmWave spectrum, but as it's expanded, 5G will be integrated into other spectrum types as well. AT&T expects its 5G network to offer multiple gigabits per second of speed with low latency, and to help ensure everything stays on track, the carrier is opening a 5G lab in Austin where it'll be able to run stress tests of the network and really put it through its paces.
