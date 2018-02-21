In early January, AT&T announced plans for launching a legit 5G network in twelve different markets by the end of 2018. The carrier remained tight-lipped at the time about which markets would be graced with this early access, but now we have the names of three of those twelve.

According to a post on AT&T's newsroom, "parts of" Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco, Texas will be among the first cities to be serviced with true 5G speeds. Other supported cities will be announced over the next few months, and following these early tests, AT&T will expand its lineup of 5G-capable smartphones in 2019.

Commenting on this announcement, AT&T's Senior Vice President of Wireless Network Architecture and Design, Igal Elbaz, said: