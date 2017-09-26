What's the thinnest Galaxy S8 case?
You wanna protect your Galaxy S8 a bit, but cases make it look a li'l plump. Here are the thinnest cases we could find!
1. Impossibly thin
Impossible? Yeah! "Air Skin"? Like pudding skin? Sure, we'll bite. You can find it for around $10.
2. Awwww mSnap!
Give your S8 a "Maxboost" (see what I did there?) with this thin'un. Only $10.
3. Thinness out the Ying yang
"Crystal" might be pushing it as far as clarity's considered, but this one's about as thin as they come and only $7.
4. Straight from the horse's mouth
At 0.8mm thick, Samsung knows what's up for thin cases for its phone. Check these out starting at $10.
5. Yihailu: Go ahead, we'll wait while you try to pronounce it too
Yee... High loo? Meh. Thin case is *thin and $12.
6. Because nudity rules!
When it comes to phones. Put your pants back on, Steve. Check these out for around $30.
7. Highway to the Geekzone
That girl in the photo is crying tears of joy. Don't worry; be happy. These are only $5!
8. Looking for thin cases? We have the Anccer for only $12!
GET IT? ANCCER???!!! HAHAHAHAHAHA! Love me.
Find anything thinner?
Sound off in the comments below!
Updated September 2017: Added pricing. These are still the thinnest cases you can get for Galaxy S8.
Reader comments
Wow these are thin might have to try one on my s8 plus
I use cling film on mine
Msnap looks the best IMO but I like how the Spigen thin fit has a small lip on the top and bottom. I feel like that gives it a significant protection boost over these but still is very slim