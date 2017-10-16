Is your router receiving the attention it needs in light of the KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi hack?
An exploit that has taken the "protected" out of Wi-Fi Protected Access II (WPA2) means that your wireless network is likely not as safe as you once thought. What security researcher Mathy Vanhoef is calling "KRACK" attacks the handshake portion of the WPA2 protocol. Mobile Nations Senior Editor Jerry Hildenbrand put together a comprehensive guide on exactly how the exploit works and how you can protect yourself, also mentioning some information on patches containing a fix. To help you stay on top of which vendors are patching the vulnerability, we rounded them up here.
Router vendors that have issued KRACK patches
As mentioned in Hildenbrand's article, the best way to protect yourself from this exploit is to not use Wi-Fi at all until a proper fix has been proven. CERT has released notes on the KRACK problem, including a list of vendors whose equipment is vulnerable.
Some security-minded companies have already worked on fixes and are offering patches. Check back often, as we will keep this list updated.
- Apple
- Arch Linux: WPA Supplicant patch, Hostapd patch
- Aruba
- Cisco Meraki
- DD-WRT
- Debian/Ubuntu
- Fortinet
- Intel
- LEDE/OpenWrt
- Microsoft
- MikroTik
- Netgear: WAC120, WAC505/WAC510, WAC720/730, WN604, WNAP210v2, WNAP320, WNDAP350, WNDAP620, WNDAP660, WND930
- Ubiquiti
- Watchguard Cloud
There are also a number of vendors listed as "Not affected" on the CERT website without further explanation from the vendors themselves. These include:
Last updated: October 16, 2017, 3:27 pm EDT
Reader comments
Any word on Google WIFI?
Yeah, that's why it's on the list...
What list? Their not on the patched list
Google is working on patching that and your unit(s) will auto-update when the patch goes live.
Source?
Things like this are why I like the idea of a cloud connected router, so I would like to know that the company that makes mine (Google in this case) are actually working to patch these security issues.
looks sad, we can't see major router manufacturers in this list
Who is the vendor for the xfinity routers?
Not a chance you'll get patched! Download all the movies and music you want because now you have an out!
SMC
Anything from Apple yet?
Yep. Don't you see it up there in the list??...?
Please quit posting nonsense
Tell that to the people posting stupid questions.
Yeah, because someone asking if any info is available about a specific brand that's not listed in the text is stupid, right?
They're not asking if it's DONE, they're asking if there's INFORMATION. As in, have they made a statement yet? Indicated when it will be available? Acknowledged the problem and that they're working on it?
They're marked "unknown" if they are affected or not on CERT's website.
I have WiFI disabled on my AT&T modem they provide. I use 2 Asus routers on my set up, but wasn't aware of this issue till today
Most xfinity routers are Motorola
des anyone know what make the routers are from ee
Netgear is on it. My WNDR3400v3 is fixed.
Everything I'm seeing says it is the DEVICE that needs to be patched, not the Router.
I would imagine either or both ends need it.
Mojo/Airtight have sent an OTA patch.
any idea about the tmo asus router? i cant find any info