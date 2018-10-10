The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have arrived, and similar to last year, Google's got a solid selection of official cases that are launching alongside its two new phones. If you're looking to protect your Pixel 3, these are among the top cases that should be on your shortlist.
Soft and lovely
Google Fabric Case
Google's fabric case was one of the best you could buy for the Pixel 2 last year, and with the Pixel 3, that point holds true once again. The case costs $40 for both the 3 and 3 XL and is available in Carbon, Indigo, Fog, and Pink Moon.
Fully customizable
Google My Case
Want a case that's as unique as you? With Google's My Case, you can create a fully customizable case with either your own photos, a Google Maps view of a certain location, or different designs from a collection of artists.
Leather luxury
Bellroy Leather Case
Bellroy is known for expertly crafting exquisite leather goods, which is why Google has teamed up with them yet again this year for their premium leather cases. Made using "gold-rated LWG tannery leather", this thin leather case comes in three beautiful colors and perfectly hugs every curve of your Pixel 3.
Up your camera game
Moment Photo Case
The Pixel 3 already has an incredible camera, but with the Moment Photo Case, you can make it even better. The case itself offers basic protection, but once it's installed, you can attach any of Moment's camera lenses. This bundle comes with the case and a wide-angle lens.
Looking good
Sonix Clear Coat Case
This case from Sonix lets some of your Pixel 3 shine through while dressing it up with one of three unique patterns. You've got ruggedized 360-degree protection, precise cutouts for everything, and a price tag that won't hurt your wallet too much.
Clearly durable
Incipio Under Armor Protect Verge
Incipio's case combines a great clear design with super-durable protection on all fronts. The tough rubber bumper surrounding your phone offers more than enough coverage from drops, falls, and more.
12-feet of protection
Tech21 Evo Check
If you're a real butterfingers and need something that'll guard your Pixel 3 against just about anything, the Tech21 Evo Check is a great fit. It's rated to keep your phone safe from up to a 12-foot drop and does so without adding any unnecessary bulk.
Wallet case
Bellroy Leather Phone Wallet
Combine your phone and wallet into one with Bellroy's wallet case! Made out of genuine leather, this case has a flip cover that houses secret compartments for your cards, a SIM removal tool, and more.
Toughest there is
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition
For people that are really, really bad at always dropping their phones, we recommend getting the OtterBox Defender for the Pixel 3. OtterBox ran the case through over 24 "rigorous assessments" over the course of 238 hours to make sure it can withstand anything. They're not playing around.
The Google Pixel 3 is shaping up to be a fantastic device, and if you want to make it even better, one of these cases should help you do the trick. One of these cases isn't necessarily better than the rest, so find what suits your taste/style the best and just go for it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.