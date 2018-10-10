The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have arrived, and similar to last year, Google's got a solid selection of official cases that are launching alongside its two new phones. If you're looking to protect your Pixel 3, these are among the top cases that should be on your shortlist.

The Google Pixel 3 is shaping up to be a fantastic device, and if you want to make it even better, one of these cases should help you do the trick. One of these cases isn't necessarily better than the rest, so find what suits your taste/style the best and just go for it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.