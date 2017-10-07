These apps are made to let you get the most out of your new Huawei Watch 2!

Android Wear makes wearing a watch not only stylish again, but lets you access a variety of apps to enhance your day to day life. If you've just picked up a new Huawei Watch 2 or Watch 2 Classic and you're trying to figure out which apps will be the first to get added, then feast your eyes on our suggestions.

We've put together five apps that will let you start to get some more out of your smartwatch, and we've combed through dozens of apps to find the best ones to get started with. Additionally, we aimed to find apps that you can use without having to constantly input anything on your phone.

See at Amazon

Strava Running and Cycling GPS

One of the big perks of an Android Wear device is being able to better track your workouts. Whether you're training to run a marathon, or you prefer scenic bike rides, Strava is an excellent choice to log your workout.

You can track your distance, calories burned, and even the elevation of your activity through the app. You will need to set it up on your phone, but once you've done that your Huawei Watch 2 will record information when it senses activity.

Download Strava (free)

Uber

Ridesharing services have made getting a ride easier than ever, all from an app on your phone. Uber is also available right on your smartwatch, with some serious stand-alone capabilities.

You don't have access to every feature that is available through your smartphone, but at the same time, you have access to everything that matters. You can order a ride, check driver progress, and see details on your incoming driver. That means that when you're ready to head for home, all you need to do is tap a few things on your smartwatch.

Download Uber (free)

Google Keep

Life is complicated and full of little things that are easy to forget if you don't write them down somewhere. From checking off items on your to-do list to adding new items, Google Keep helps to keep you a bit more organized.

From your watch, you'll be able to check on your existing lists, check things off, and you can add a new item to a list by saying "Okay Google, take a note". These functionalities mean that if you come across an errand that you don't want to forget, it's easy to jot it down for later.

Download Google Keep (free)

Spotify

Music is a big part of life for a lot of us, and Spotify on Android Wear makes it easy to control your tunes without having to launch the app on your phone. You don't get full access to all of the features of the Spotify app, but what you do get is pretty solid.

You'll be able to control the volume of the music playing, see the details on the Artist and Song Title. You won't be able to search all of Spotify for music, but you can access all of your saved Playlists, and browse through featured Spotify playlists. You can also launch these features on Android Wear using voice commands, which makes music for your workout easier to adjust while you're midrun.

Download Spotify (free)

Google Maps

Getting from place to place has changed dramatically over the years, namely because most people use an app for directions instead of a paper map to help them out. Navigating your way in a new city gets easier than ever, when you've got Google Maps on your Huawei Watch 2.

Maps on Android Wear lets you easily set where you want to navigate to, and the method of transportation as well. Once you start navigation on your watch, you'll get turn by turn directions until you arrive at your destination. This means you no longer have to worry about asking for directions in an unfamiliar city, since you can access them right from your wrist.

Download Google Maps (free)

Do you have a favorite app?

There are dozens of great apps available for Android Wear out there, but these five apps are the ones we found were most important. Do you agree with our choices? Is there a different app that you think we should have included here today? Have you tried out any of these apps on your Huawei Watch 2? Let us know about it in the comments below!