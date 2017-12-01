These are the most popular apps, games, and movies on Google Play in 2017.

Google has published its Best of 2017 list, highlighting the most popular apps, games, movies, books, and songs of the year. Pic Tools' Photo Editor turned out to be the most popular app of 2017, followed by weather forecast app What The Forecast?!! and Cartoon Network's Boomerang service.

Game of Thrones is once again the most popular TV show on Google Play (for obvious reasons), followed by Rick and Morty and The Walking Dead. Kendrick Lamar's single HUMBLE edged out Ed Sheeran's Shape of You to claim the top spot in the music category, and last year's animated hit Moana beat out Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in movies.

Most popular new apps of 2017

Most popular new games of 2017

Top five streamed songs of 2017

Top five movies of 2017

Top five TV shows of 2017

Top five books of 2017

Looking for the full list? Hit up the Play Store from the link below to find the best apps, games, movies, books, and movies for your region.

Google Play's Best of 2017