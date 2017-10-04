Google has announced its own pair of wireless earbuds, with Google Translate built-in.

At today's Pixel hardware event, Google has combined its translation know-how with its love of good audio to create the Google Pixel Buds, its first retail pair of headphones.

The $159 headphones themselves are like any standard wireless (though not truly wireless) pair of earbuds. Instead of having the controls somewhere on the wire, the right earbud has a gesture pad to control volume and playback. The Pixel Buds will be available in the same three colors as this year's Pixel phone, and will feature a five-hour battery built in. They also include a carrying case that can charge the earbuds, for a total of 24 hours of playback. The Pixel Buds also have Google Assistant built-in, as you would expect.

The most interesting feature of the Pixel Buds is the instant translator, which will let users understand each other without needing to speak the same language. If this works anywhere nearly as well as the demonstration showed, this could be revolutionary for headphones. The caveat here is that the real-time translation feature works only when the headphones are paired to a Pixel.

