Google has announced its own pair of wireless earbuds, with Google Translate built-in.
At today's Pixel hardware event, Google has combined its translation know-how with its love of good audio to create the Google Pixel Buds, its first retail pair of headphones.
The $159 headphones themselves are like any standard wireless (though not truly wireless) pair of earbuds. Instead of having the controls somewhere on the wire, the right earbud has a gesture pad to control volume and playback. The Pixel Buds will be available in the same three colors as this year's Pixel phone, and will feature a five-hour battery built in. They also include a carrying case that can charge the earbuds, for a total of 24 hours of playback. The Pixel Buds also have Google Assistant built-in, as you would expect.
The most interesting feature of the Pixel Buds is the instant translator, which will let users understand each other without needing to speak the same language. If this works anywhere nearly as well as the demonstration showed, this could be revolutionary for headphones. The caveat here is that the real-time translation feature works only when the headphones are paired to a Pixel.
This is going to be awesome at the nail salon or bodega. Folks won't be able to talk crap anymore.
Lol! Perfect use of tech...
Lol or the Chinese/Japanese restaurants
Very cool tech with the translation built in. I'm very sceptical for now how well it will work in the real world but things will only get better. Great start of things to come! :)
How much?
Price is in the title of the article. $159.
Doh, don't know how I missed that.
They updated it right after you posted.
As a teacher, I will be buying these for sure. Hopefully this will work wonders when speaking with parents.
"... teacher..."
"... buying this for sure..."
*$160 cost*
Come again?
While it's true many teachers are shamefully underpaid, I think most of them can swing 160 bucks without much of a problem.
This is, by far, the coolest product from the entire presentation. A commercial universal translator is commercially inspiring!
But why do they have to look so ugly?
I think they look miles better than those silly little apple thingys! And I like apple!
Agee
Agreed!
Has anyone seen my towel..
You don't know where your towel is? For shame! Truly the unhoopiest of froods.
Real-time translation is the coolest thing announced today. I presume one will be able to buy these and have them work with the Google Assistant/Google Translate with other Android devices as well, which will be very, very neat.
specs on the page just list required android 6.0+ if i recall, plus the extra requirements for google assistant itself. so if your phone already has google assistant, i'm guessing that means you meet the requirements.
And I quote "The caveat here is that the real-time translation feature works only when the headphones are paired to a Pixel.".
I'm sure Moss could beef them up.
Babelfish buds!
This is groundbreaking tech.
Do they have to be used with the Pixel exclusively or will they be fully functional with a Note 8 as well?
Boo. I just read that although these headphones will work with any smartphone, the translation feature is exclusive to the Pixel.
Is it JUST me or anyone else think ALL of the names of new products were a bit infantile?
Don't have a use for these, and I don't expect them to work very well at all.
I want a set anyway!
But I'd better be able to rename them "Babel fish".
I was able to get the blue ones before they sold out. I did not expect these but I am excited about them. I travel and talk to people all over the world. This could be a game changer for me.
Well hi there old friend..Looks EXACTLY like a set of Google Glass stereo earbuds minus the usb cable lol.
This is awesome. I work with vendors who speak different languages, mostly Spanish and Russian. I can plod my way through the Spanish, but Russian is beyond my skill set. Of course, both participants in the conversation would have to have these, in order to have a meaningful back and forth.
Thoughts:
* I wonder if it will be good enough for people to watch films outside of the language(s) they speak.
* How long until Apple "invents" this technology?
* One could go crazy in an airport like LAX. Does it auto detect the language or do you have to select it?
I cracked up at their demo during the Google livecast. A genuinely useful feature.
As an aside, wouldn't real-time translations be AS a person's speaking? I think Skype was one of the first to do it, right?
I have been holding on on getting Jaybird X3. If audio quality reviews are good for these, then I might get em :)
I've been waiting for headphones that use the same charging cable as the pixel. :) USB-C FTW!!
Usb C charging?
Bluetooth 5.0?
Audio code used (AptX HD)?