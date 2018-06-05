Not every Chromebook available today was released with Android app support out of the box — these need to be updated after the fact to add Google Play support. Many will be updated, but are in a long testing process.

We all hate waiting. And we all hate updates that break things. Google and the people who made your Chromebook are trying to make sure everything is good and keep the wait time to a minimum, but still — we all hate waiting!

Things are progressing. Here's the current state of Android on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

Android

Chromebooks with Android apps available in the stable channel

Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome and look in your settings if you don't have a Play Store app. You can enable it there by checking the box.

Acer

ASUS

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

ASUS Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA / C301SA

Dell

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180, 5190)

Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189, 5190)

Dell Chromebook 13 (3380, 7310)

Google

HP

HP Chromebook 11 G5

HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

HP Chromebook 11 G6

HP Chromebook x360 11 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

HP Chromebook 14 G5

Lenovo

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad N42 Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N42 Chromebook

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook (Gen 3)

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook (Gen 4)

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Yoga Chromebook (Gen 4)

Lenovo Thinkpad 13

Samsung

Chromebooks with Android support in the beta channel

You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here.

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)

Chrome devices that will be supported sometime in the future

These are the devices that will officially be updated to use Google Play. There is no word on when to expect the update, only that they will be supported.

Acer

Chromebook 11 CB3-111 / C730 / C730E / CB3-131

Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

Chromebox CXI2

Chromebase 24

Asus

Chromebook C200

Chromebook C201PA

Chromebook C300

Chromebox CN62

Chromebit CS10

Dell

Chromebook 11 3120

HP

Chromebook 11 G3 / G4 / G4 EE

Chromebook 14 G4

Lenovo

100S Chromebook

N20 / N20P Chromebook

N21 Chromebook

ThinkCentre Chromebox

Thinkpad 11e Chromebook Gen 2

Thinkpad 11e Yoga Chromebook

Samsung

Chromebook 2 11" - XE500C12

Toshiba

Chromebook 2

Linux

Chromebooks with Linux app support available in the developer channel

Google

Google Pixelbook

Samsung

Samsung Chromebook Plus (apps complied only for x86 systems won't work)

We will continue to monitor the list and add any new Chromebooks that Google notes will support the feature.