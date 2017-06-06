Android — and 1,000,000+ apps — on your Chromebook is awesome.

But not every Chromebook is going to get updated to have Google Play and Android apps. And most of the ones that will are in a long testing process.

We all hate waiting. And we all hate updates that break things. Google and the people who made your Chromebook are trying to make sure everything is good and keep the wait time to a minimum, but still — we all hate waiting!

Things are progressing. Here's the current state of Android on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

Chromebooks with Android apps available in the stable channel

Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome and look in your settings if you don't have a Play Store app. You can enable it there by checking the box.

Acer Chromebook R11

AOpen Chromebok Mini

AOpen Chromebase Mini

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Chromebooks with Android support in the beta channel

You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here.

Acer Chromebook R13

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

Chromebooks with Android support in the developer channel

You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here. Be aware that the developer channel may be unstable and the opposite of what you're used to from your Chromebook.

ASUS C301SA

HP Chromebook 13 G1

Samsung Chromebook 3

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Chromebooks with server-side support

These are the "special cases." It appears that Google has signed off and they can use Google Play as far as the store is concerned, but the setting has not yet been unlocked through an update. You can easily enable Android apps and Play Store support through Chrome's built-in terminal after you've switched to the Beta or Dev channel and enabled developer mode.

Reece Gale has full instructions here

Acer Chromebook 14

Acer Chromebook 15 (not all models)

Acer Chromebook 11 c740

ASUS C201

ASUS C202SA

ASUS C300SA

Dell Chromebook 13

Edugear CMT Chromebook

HP Chromebook 11 G5

Lenovo ThinkPad 13

Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)

Chrome devices that will be supported sometime in 2017

These are the devices that will officially be updated to use Google Play. There is no word on when to expect the update, only that they will be supported.

Acer

Chromebook 11 CB3-111 / C730 / C730E / CB3-131

Chromebook 14 for Work

Chromebook 15 CB5-571 / C910

Chromebox CXI2

Chromebase 24

Asus

Chromebook C200

Chromebook C300SA

Chromebook C300

Chromebox CN62

Chromebit CS10

AOpen

Chromebox Commercial

Chromebase Commercial 22"

Bobicus

Chromebook 11

CDI

eduGear Chromebook M Series

eduGear Chromebook K Series

eduGear Chromebook R Series

CTL

Chromebook J2 / J4

N6 Education Chromebook

J5 Convertible Chromebook

Dell

Chromebook 11 3120

Edxis

Chromebook

Education Chromebook

Haier

Chromebook 11

Chromebook 11e

Chromebook 11 G2

Hexa

Chromebook Pi

HiSense

Chromebook 11

Lava

Xolo Chromebook

HP

Chromebook 11 G3 / G4 / G4 EE

Chromebook 14 G4

Lenovo

100S Chromebook

N20 / N20P Chromebook

N21 Chromebook

ThinkCentre Chromebox

ThinkPad 11e Chromebook

N22 Chromebook

Thinkpad 11e Chromebook Gen 2 / Gen 3

Medion

Akoya S2013

Chromebook S2015

M&A

Chromebook

NComputing

Chromebook CX100

Nexian

Chromebook 11.6"

PCMerge

Chromebook PCM-116E

Poin2

Chromebook 11

Samsung

Chromebook 2 11" - XE500C12

Sector 5

E1 Rugged Chromebook

Senkatel

C1101 Chromebook

Toshiba

Chromebook 2

True IDC

Chromebook 11

Viglen

Viglen Chromebook 11

We will continue to monitor the list and add any new Chromebooks that Google notes will support the feature.