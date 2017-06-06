Android — and 1,000,000+ apps — on your Chromebook is awesome.
Updated June 2017: The method to enable unofficial server-side support for certain Chromebooks has been changed and updated.
But not every Chromebook is going to get updated to have Google Play and Android apps. And most of the ones that will are in a long testing process.
We all hate waiting. And we all hate updates that break things. Google and the people who made your Chromebook are trying to make sure everything is good and keep the wait time to a minimum, but still — we all hate waiting!
Things are progressing. Here's the current state of Android on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.
Chromebooks with Android apps available in the stable channel
Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome and look in your settings if you don't have a Play Store app. You can enable it there by checking the box.
- Acer Chromebook R11
- AOpen Chromebok Mini
- AOpen Chromebase Mini
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA
- Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
Chromebooks with Android support in the beta channel
You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here.
- Acer Chromebook R13
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
Chromebooks with Android support in the developer channel
You'll need to switch to the beta channel to enable Android support. Further instructions on switching channels can be found here. Be aware that the developer channel may be unstable and the opposite of what you're used to from your Chromebook.
- ASUS C301SA
- HP Chromebook 13 G1
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung Chromebook Pro
Chromebooks with server-side support
These are the "special cases." It appears that Google has signed off and they can use Google Play as far as the store is concerned, but the setting has not yet been unlocked through an update. You can easily enable Android apps and Play Store support through Chrome's built-in terminal after you've switched to the Beta or Dev channel and enabled developer mode.
Reece Gale has full instructions here
- Acer Chromebook 14
- Acer Chromebook 15 (not all models)
- Acer Chromebook 11 c740
- ASUS C201
- ASUS C202SA
- ASUS C300SA
- Dell Chromebook 13
- Edugear CMT Chromebook
- HP Chromebook 11 G5
- Lenovo ThinkPad 13
- Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015)
Chrome devices that will be supported sometime in 2017
These are the devices that will officially be updated to use Google Play. There is no word on when to expect the update, only that they will be supported.
Acer
- Chromebook 11 CB3-111 / C730 / C730E / CB3-131
- Chromebook 14 for Work
- Chromebook 15 CB5-571 / C910
- Chromebox CXI2
- Chromebase 24
Asus
- Chromebook C200
- Chromebook C300SA
- Chromebook C300
- Chromebox CN62
- Chromebit CS10
AOpen
- Chromebox Commercial
- Chromebase Commercial 22"
Bobicus
- Chromebook 11
CDI
- eduGear Chromebook M Series
- eduGear Chromebook K Series
- eduGear Chromebook R Series
CTL
- Chromebook J2 / J4
- N6 Education Chromebook
- J5 Convertible Chromebook
Dell
- Chromebook 11 3120
Edxis
- Chromebook
- Education Chromebook
Haier
- Chromebook 11
- Chromebook 11e
- Chromebook 11 G2
Hexa
- Chromebook Pi
HiSense
- Chromebook 11
Lava
- Xolo Chromebook
HP
- Chromebook 11 G3 / G4 / G4 EE
- Chromebook 14 G4
Lenovo
- 100S Chromebook
- N20 / N20P Chromebook
- N21 Chromebook
- ThinkCentre Chromebox
- ThinkPad 11e Chromebook
- N22 Chromebook
- Thinkpad 11e Chromebook Gen 2 / Gen 3
Medion
- Akoya S2013
- Chromebook S2015
M&A
- Chromebook
NComputing
- Chromebook CX100
Nexian
- Chromebook 11.6"
PCMerge
- Chromebook PCM-116E
Poin2
- Chromebook 11
Samsung
- Chromebook 2 11" - XE500C12
Sector 5
- E1 Rugged Chromebook
Senkatel
- C1101 Chromebook
Toshiba
- Chromebook 2
True IDC
- Chromebook 11
Viglen
- Viglen Chromebook 11
We will continue to monitor the list and add any new Chromebooks that Google notes will support the feature.
