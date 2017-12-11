Google has announced which watches will soon be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.
Google has already announced that Oreo is rolling out to the LG Watch Sport, and has now listed other watches that are slated to receive the update.
In a support forums thread, a Google employee listed the following watches that should have updates rolling out now:
- Fossil Q Venture
- LG Watch Sport
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
- Michael Kors Sofie
- Montblanc Summit
Additionally, most of the other watches released in the last year should see the update as well — models like the latest Fossil Qs, Casios, Michael Kors Access line, Huawei Watch 2 and the LG Watch Style. Google says that manufacturers are "pursuing" updates for dozens of models.
As with every Android update, though, the release schedule will vary between manufacturers. Notable devices that won't receive this update include the second generation Moto 360 and 360 Sport, the LG Watch Urbane and the original Huawei Watch.
The Huawei Watch is just over 2 years old and it already stopped getting updates?
I am at a loss for what to get to replace it. I prefer Samsung Gear over Android Wear, but the app situation is even worse on that platform. The smartwatch situation for Android users really is grim.
Was also tough finding a watch for my wife who recently switched to Android from Apple. Why can apple provide every feature in a 38mm watch, but somehow Android users have to compromise if they want something smaller than a 45mm watch?
Yep, it really sucks, especially considering the only alternative available in Europe with all of the same features (Heart Rate Sensor, Speaker...) is the Huawei Watch 2, which is a step back in terms of design to me.
Let's hope the majority of new software features comes through the Android Wear app.
Yep, same boat. The Huawei Watch was everything I needed, including a sapphire crystal! Nothing even comes close at the price point. Google's approach to just-enough to keep AW alive is growing old on me. Add to that a non-existent app space, as in, there is nothing really new out there and seems devs have abandoned it. Any major app from the big app developers seem like an after thought. No mention of AW at all at Google I/O.
If you look at the Apple scene, things are going strong. iOS updates to all watches. Lively app generation. The thing may look like a square piece of shiny junk, but it has a lot of support behind it.
It would be good to hear from Google about the future. I am not going to buy another AW watch past my Huawei Watch. It already is getting a little laggy and unresponsive from the last major update. I don't want to go Apple, and Samsung has the same app issues as pointed out. I am seriously looking at Garmin right now.
For watches they need to increase the lifecycle if they want the masses to buy them.
If Google are serious about competing in this wearables market it's about time they stepped up and made a pixel watch or whatever they want to call it! to show other manufacturers how it's done!
I use a Gear S3 and love it but just not tizen software, I've said it before and will say it again for all the hate Apple are killing it in the wearables market space and will continue to do so with the only competition these half arsed attempts in the Android space.
What luck I just sold my Huawei smart watch and brought Fossil Q gen 3 explorist...
This is embarrassing. I'm highly considering moving over to the Samsung watches, I think they'd work great for my uses.