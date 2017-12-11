Google has announced which watches will soon be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Google has already announced that Oreo is rolling out to the LG Watch Sport, and has now listed other watches that are slated to receive the update.

In a support forums thread, a Google employee listed the following watches that should have updates rolling out now:

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Additionally, most of the other watches released in the last year should see the update as well — models like the latest Fossil Qs, Casios, Michael Kors Access line, Huawei Watch 2 and the LG Watch Style. Google says that manufacturers are "pursuing" updates for dozens of models.

As with every Android update, though, the release schedule will vary between manufacturers. Notable devices that won't receive this update include the second generation Moto 360 and 360 Sport, the LG Watch Urbane and the original Huawei Watch.

Is your watch going to be updated to Oreo? Let us know down below!