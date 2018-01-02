Here's a look at Sony's smartphone lineup for 2018.
Sony has an...interesting...position in the Android smartphone space. Sony produced some darn good phones in 2017, such as the Xperia XZ Premium and XZ1, but compared to handsets like the Galaxy S8, Pixel 2, and even the OnePlus 5T, Sony's offerings usually fall flat in one area or another that hold them back from true greatness.
We're just now getting started with 2018, but we've already got a good idea of what to expect from a few of Sony's Xperia handsets later this year. A lot of what we're seeing so far looks to be more of the same, but there are a few interesting bits here and there. Let's take a look.
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
As great of a phone as the XZ Premium was, there were more issues than we usually like to see for devices that cost $799 USD. We're expecting Sony to release a sequel this year, and while exact details are still quite sparse, Concept Creator has created a video showing their idea of what they'd like to see in the XZ2 Premium.
The video shows a phone with the slimmest bezels we've ever seen on a Sony phone, front-facing speakers, glass back, and dual cameras. We wouldn't be surprised to see Sony finally get on the dual camera bandwagon, and as great as it'd be to have a flagship Xperia handset with bezels this slim, we aren't all that sure if 2018 will be the year Sony makes this jump.
Sony Xperia XA2/XA2 Ultra
If you're going to be in the market for a small mid-ranger this year, Sony's Xperia XA2 might be worth checking out. The phone is expected to have the same 5-inch display as its predecessor, and it'll be just a bit shorter and wider at 141.6 x 70.4 x 9.6mm.
As for the XA2 Ultra, this will once again be a large phone with a screen that measures in at 6-inches. It'll be slightly shorter than the XA1 Ultra with dimensions of 162.5 x 80.0 x 9.5mm, but it'll retain the same screen resolution of 1920 x 1080. The XA2 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 and 4GB of RAM, and you'll have 64GB of storage for all your local files.
Both the XA2 and XA2 Ultra will keep the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and large top/bottom bezels, but what's interesting is that Sony is ditching the side-mounted fingerprint sensor for one that's on the back. This would mark the first time Sony's had a fingerprint sensor on the back of its phones, and while the implementation of it on the power button was cool, hopefully this will enable customers to finally have a fingerprint sensor on a Sony phone in the U.S.
Sony Xperia L2
The Xperia L2 falls in between the XA2 and XA2 Ultra size-wise with a 5.5-inch screen, and it features the same Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB RAM. There's no word just yet as to what the resolution of that display will be, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it stay at 1280 x 720 like it is on the L1.
Android Nougat should be shipping on the L2, but considering Sony's track records for past software updates, we don't imagine it'll take too long before Oreo arrives on it.
Reader comments
I'm glad that the XA2 (non-Ultra) will actually be shorter over the original one and the XA1. Good that Sony is making less phones but I'm a little sad about no updated Compact to come.
Came to post the same thing. Was really looking for a full screen-ish phone the physical size of the X Compact. Midrange CPU, camera, etc. would be fine. Single handed use works far, far better for a quick glace at something before the phone goes away.
I really hope people start to notice sony phones. I moved from wp to android and tried a few until I got the zx premium and for me I love it ok it dose not have a edge to edge screen but ide take camera button, fingerprint scanner on the side, front facing speakers and headphone jack and a 4k screen over that any day. Hope sony hit the ground running in 2018.
I will consider a Sony phone is they make one unlocked and compatible with all US carriers. That and of course make the fingerprint sensor available to work in the US and make the phone affordable as well.
I think since they are now making a dedicated spot for the finger print sensor, it should be working for US now.
I have the Sony XZ Premium and Galaxy Note 8 and keep going back to the XZP as my goto Android phone. It's great Sony continues to push forward and improve even without the support from the masses. I may be in the minority here and will continue to root for Sony to produce well made and quality devices.
I want to see Sony win. But they have major software bugs they need to work out. Samsung and Apple need a company that defects the trend but presents as powerful a package as they do. Huawei ain't it (even though the V10 looks good, but EMUI?)
I'm running an Xperia X, and I have no software bugs. What specifically is the issue?
Unless they come with fingerprint sensors or other forms of bio authentication, they are already DOA.
I think since they are now making a dedicated spot for the finger print sensor now (on the back), then it should have finger print for all regions. They wouldn't just make one with out a finger print spot on the back just for 1 region. It would not be financially feasible to change the back design of an entire device just for 1 region.
Considering the state of Sony's mobile division, "not financially feasible" doesn't necessarily mean they won't do it.