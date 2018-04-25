Google pledged its support for Rich Communications Services back in 2015 by acquiring Jibe, and last week we heard that the company is looking to build out a suite of advanced messaging services into its Android Messages app with a new feature called Chat.

Chat will bring a whole new set of capabilities to Android Messages, and the feature will leverage the Rich Communications Services standard to do so. As a refresher, RCS is the next-gen SMS protocol that includes features like read receipts, group chats, file transfers, and much more. Its feature-set is similar to what you'd find on messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, but the key difference is that it is built on top of SMS.

The main goal with RCS is to facilitate seamless conversations across carriers and phone manufacturers, and major carriers as well as manufacturers have committed to the standard already. The four main carriers in the U.S. — AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint — will support RCS, but only Sprint and T-Mobile thus far have committed to the GSMA's Universal Profile.

Universal Profile is essentially a specification that guarantees interconnection between carriers. This is where Google's acquisition of Jibe comes in: Jibe built a cloud platform that allows carriers and phone manufacturers to implement RCS without any hassles. So if you're on T-Mobile and are looking to send messages or transfer files to a Sprint user over RCS, you'll not face any issues as both carriers have committed to the Universal Profile.

Here's the full list of 48 carriers that have pledged their commitment to the GSMA's Universal Profile: