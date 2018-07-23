Android Go is Google's latest effort to make the experience of owning an entry-level Android phone less frustrating. The $100 price point is overrun by phones that come with outdated versions of Android and underpowered hardware, and Android Go is designed to fix these shortcomings. Aimed primarily at markets like India and Africa — where hundreds of millions of users are projected to make their way online for the first time in the coming years — Android Go aims to offer an uncluttered software experience. Android Go is a barebones take on Android that is designed specially to run on low-powered hardware — devices with 4GB of storage and 512MB of RAM. Google created lightweight versions of its apps that work better on entry-level hardware, and the OS takes up a mere fraction of the space as a full-fledged Android install. Sure, the hardware isn't the fastest around, but you're getting the promise of quick updates and a markedly better user experience.

There are nine Android Go phones currently available in various regions around the world, and Samsung is set to announce its own product in this series shortly. There are hardware limitations in place for a device to be certified for Android Go, so a lot of the phones in this list share a similar set of specs. That said, you'll see a lot of variety in terms of the design. Alcatel 1X (U.S., UK)

Spec Alcatel 1X Screen 5.3-inch 18:9 IPS LCD (960x480) SoC 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 2460mAh Security Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 147.5 x 70.6 x 9.1mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue Price $99

The Alcatel 1X is one of the few Android Go devices that offers an 18:9 display. That isn't saying much as there are considerable bezels up front, but it is better in comparison with the rest of the phones on this list. You also get 16GB of storage and an 8MP camera at the back, and the 2460mAh battery is more than adequate to last an entire day without any issues. With Android Go phones tailored at the $100 price point, one of the features that manufacturers have had to abandon is the fingerprint sensor, but that isn't the case on the 1X. The phone has a fingerprint sensor located at the back, and it's perfectly serviceable. Best of all, the Alcatel 1X is up for sale in the U.S. for $99 unlocked. See at Amazon Nokia 1 (Global)

Spec Nokia 1 Screen 4.5-inch IPS LCD (854x480) SoC 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Camera 5MP Front Camera 2MP Battery 2150mAh Security PIN Dimensions 133.6 x 67.8 x 9.5mm Weight 131g Colors Warm Red, Dark Blue Price ₹4,850 ($70) | £79.99 ($105)

The Nokia 1 is widely available across the world, making it the default option for those looking to try out Android Go. The phone has a vibrant design with colorful polycarbonate back covers that can be easily switched out — like Nokias of old. The phone has large bezels at the front and there isn't a fingerprint sensor, but at $70 the Nokia 1 is one of the most affordable devices on this list. See at Amazon UK Nokia 2.1 (Global)

Spec Nokia 2.1 Screen 5.5-inch IPS LCD (1280x720) SoC 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4000mAh Security PIN Dimensions 153.6 x 77.6 x 9.7mm Weight 174g Colors Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, Grey/Silver Price $115

At its core, the Nokia 2.1 is an entry-level phone with a massive battery. The 720p 5.5-inch display paired with a 4000mAh battery allows the phone to deliver at least two days' worth of battery life without breaking a sweat. The Nokia 2.1 is one of very few devices on this list to feature a Qualcomm chipset — there's a Snapdragon 425 under the hood with four Cortex A53 cores clocked up to 1.4GHz. Elsewhere, you'll find an aluminum mid-frame, which adds rigidity to the device and makes it one of the sturdiest Android Go phones available, and there's a plastic back that feels great to hold. You also get stereo speakers up front, FM radio, and Gorilla Glass protection on the panel. The Nokia 2.1 is set to go on sale very soon for the equivalent of $115. See at Nokia Moto E5 Play with Android Oreo (Go Edition) (UK)

Spec Moto E5 Play (Go) Screen 5.3-inch 18:9 IPS LCD (960x480) SoC 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 2100mAh Security Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 151 x 74 x 9mm Weight 150g Colors Flash Gray, Black, Dark Lake Price €109 ($125)

Motorola unveiled the Moto E5 Plus and E5 Play back in April, and has now rolled out an Android Go variant of the Moto E5 Play that's slated to make its way to the UK. Whereas the standard variant of the E5 Play comes with a 5.2-inch 16:9 screen, the Moto E5 Play with Android Oreo (Go Edition) features a 5.3-inch 18:9 panel. As it is running Android Go, the device now comes with 1GB of RAM (instead of 2GB for the regular model). The phone will launch in the UK shortly, and will make its way across Europe and Latin America in the coming months. Huawei Y3 2018 (South Africa)

Spec Huawei Y3 2018 Screen 5.0-inch IPS LCD (854x480) SoC 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Camera 8MP Front Camera 2MP Battery 2280mAh Security PIN Dimensions 145.1 x 73.7 x 9.5mm Weight 175g Colors Gold, White, Gray Price R999 ($75)

The Huawei Y3 is primarily sold in African countries, with the phone making its debut earlier this year in South Africa. The phone has a clean design, with Huawei focusing on the single loudspeaker located at the back — the company says it's one of the loudest in this segment. There's also an 8MP f/2.0 camera, and the 2280mAh battery is good enough for a day's worth of use. Interestingly, the phone features the F2FS file system over the more conventional EXT4, and Huawei says it is better-optimized for the Y3's intended use case. See at Huawei ASUS ZenFone Live L1 (SE Asia)

Spec ASUS ZenFone Live L1 Screen 5.5-inch 18:9 IPS LCD (1440x720) SoC 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 RAM 1GB/2GB Storage 16GB/32GB Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3000mAh Security PIN Dimensions 147.3 x 71.8 x 8.2mm Weight 150g Colors Space Blue, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold, Midnight Black Price $105

The ZenFone Live L1 marks ASUS' foray into Android Go, and the phone is now available in Indonesia — with other Asian markets set to receive the device shortly. When it comes to specs, the Live L1 is the most interesting phone yet in this space. The phone has a 5.5-inch 18:9 panel with an HD+ resolution, and like the Nokia 2.1 and the Moto G5 Play, it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425. It also has a 13MP rear camera, and ASUS is selling the device in two variants — one with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and a model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The hardware combined with the variety of color options on offer make the Live 1 a great choice in this category. See at ASUS Micromax Bharat Go (India)

Spec Micromax Bharat Go Screen 4.5-inch IPS LCD (854x480) SoC 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737М RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Camera 5MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 2000mAh Security PIN Dimensions 136.5 x 67 x 9.6mm Weight 130g Colors Black Price ₹4,299 ($65)

Indian manufacturers like Micromax have faded to relative obscurity over the last two years, but the Bharat Go is a decent option for those looking to pick up an Android Go device. For one thing, it is one of the most affordable phone on the list, selling for the equivalent of $65. The Bharat Go is exclusively sold offline — part of Micromax's broader push to focus on the retail sector — so you won't be able to find it on an e-commerce store. That said, the phone is available at thousands of retail stores across the country, so it shouldn't be too difficult to get your hands on a unit if you're living in India. Lava Z50 (India)

Spec Lava Z50 Screen 4.5-inch IPS LCD (854x480) SoC 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737М RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Camera 5MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 2000mAh Security PIN Dimensions 135 x 66.6 x 9.7mm Weight 140g Colors Black Price ₹4,299 ($65)

Indian brand Lava Mobiles has been a long-time Google partner, so it stands to reason that the manufacturer team up with the search giant over an Android Go phone. The hardware on offer is identical to what you get with Micromax's Bharat Go, but there's a slight variance in design, and you'll actually be able to buy the Lava Z50 online. And just like the Bharat Go, the Z50 is available for what amounts to $65. See at Flipkart General Mobile GM8 Go (Turkey)

Spec General Mobile GM8 Go Screen 5.5-inch 18:9 IPS LCD (1440x720) SoC 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3500mAh Security Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 150 x 70.5 x 8.59mm Weight 152g Colors Gold, Space Gray Price $180