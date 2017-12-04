If you want to keep your info safe in the post-KRACK world, these are the Android devices you need to be using.
In October 2017, a big vulnerability with the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard was discovered. Referred to as KRACK, this is a vulnerability that essentially makes open season on all your personal data when connected to a Wi-Fi network using WPA2.
You can find all of the information about KRACK in Jerry's guide here, but when talking about newer Android devices specifically, it's important to note the following:
On phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and newer, the KRACK vulnerability can force the Wi-Fi connection to create an absurdly easy-to-crack encryption key of 00:00:00:00:00. With something so simple, it's easy for an outsider to read all of the traffic coming to and from a client, like a smartphone or laptop.
Attackers can't necessarily use KRACK to steal your bank account information or passwords, but it's still something that you want to protect yourself from as much as possible. Both Wi-Fi routers and devices connected to them need to receive a software update in order to be free form potential attacks, but at least in the case of Android phones and tablets, these are the gadgets that are safe to use.
- BlackBerry DTEK50
- BlackBerry DTEK60
- BlackBerry KEYone
- BlackBerry Motion
- BlackBerry Priv
- Essential Phone
- Moto Z Play (Verizon)
- Moto Z2 Force (Verizon)
- Moto Z2 Play (Verizon)
- Nexus 5X
- Nexus 6P
- Nexus 9
- Nexus Player
- Nokia 5
- Nokia 6
- Nokia 8
- NVIDIA Shield Android TV
- NVIDIA Shield Tablet
- NVIDIA Shield Tablet K1
- OnePlus 2
- OnePlus 3/3T
- OnePlus 5/5T
- Pixel/Pixel XL
- Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel C
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S6 (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge (Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ (Sprint, Verizon)
- Sony Xperia L1
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia X Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XA1
- Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Update, December 4, 2017: Added Nexus 6P, Nokia 5, 6, 8, and others. This list will continually be updated with new devices as they're updated.
Thank you for this list! Is it possible to indicate how a user knows they have the update. For example, for Pixel/Nexus users could you include the Android Version and/or Security patch level with this fix so we know we have it? Thanks!
I think the Nokias are fine too. My personal Nokia 5 has Android 7.1.2 and 6th November patches which I believe is enough to fix it
Any idea on MI A1. It has November 6th patch.
Patch level of Samsung note 8 is poor. No security patch on my unlocked AU since 1 August. Good hardware but poor software support. 😲
I'm on November patch on mine. Sorry to hear...
Unlocked Note 8 here too, JUST did a manual check after reading your post, turns out a new update has been pushed (337mb here). Dont know if it fixes it though, but chances are it does.
Nexus 6P absent that day?
No Moto phones? That can't be right, can it?
Got November patch on Note8 in Canada on Rogers today. Not sure though if this closes KRACK.
Noticed the 7 Edge on AT&T is still not on that list - glad I went with the Pixel 2...
Wonder where the LG G6 is?
Seems like no LG products are on there
Where is the att s8 active update. Maybe today?
Not sure about the Active, but the November update for the AT&T S8 and S8+ does include KRACK fixes : https://www.att.com/devicehowto/tutorial.html#!/stepbystep/id/stepbystep...
That I am aware of Nexus 6 never got the patch as this post, unless it comes with December image/ota...Its still on October release
https://developers.google.com/android/ota#shamu